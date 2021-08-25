Trending Now
Home WorldAfrica Uganda receives first batch of evacuees from Afghanistan
Uganda receives first batch of evacuees from Afghanistan
Africa

Uganda receives first batch of evacuees from Afghanistan

written by Derdy August 25, 2021

KAMPALA, Aug. 25  — The first batch of evacuees from Afghanistan arrived in Uganda Wednesday morning, the country’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement.
A total of 51 evacuees, including men, women, and children, arrived at the Entebbe International Airport on a privately chartered flight, before being escorted by local police to a hotel in Entebbe, 40 km south of the capital Kampala.
Following a U.S. request, Uganda will temporarily host at-risk Afghans and other nationals “who are in transit to the United States and other destinations worldwide,” the ministry said.
The evacuees underwent necessary security screening, COVID-19 testing, and quarantine procedures, it said.
Some Ugandans in Afghanistan did not travel on the flight due to “the challenges of accessing the airport in Kabul,” the ministry said, adding that “arrangements are being made to bring them in the subsequent flight.”
Uganda last week said it would host 2,000 Afghans and other nationals fleeing Afghanistan after the Taliban seized Kabul.  (Xinhua)

Post Views: 32
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Ugandan Olympic medal winners rewarded with cars, monthly...

August 12, 2021

S. African president mourns passing of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

April 3, 2018

China’s top legislator meets Zambian president

September 1, 2018

11 dead, 7 missing in boat accident in...

October 28, 2018

Only 2.7 million people vaccinated in South Africa.

June 28, 2021

(Special for CAFS) Roundup: Zimbabwean employers tighten screws...

July 29, 2021

De Beers Group donates a COVID-19 testing machine...

May 6, 2020

Tanzania ponders tracking system to improve road safety

January 8, 2018

Ethiopian Airlines announced New Flight Route to Amman,...

July 29, 2021

Zimbabwe allows vaccinated people to resume church services

August 13, 2021