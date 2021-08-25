Uganda receives first batch of evacuees from Afghanistan

KAMPALA, Aug. 25 — The first batch of evacuees from Afghanistan arrived in Uganda Wednesday morning, the country’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

A total of 51 evacuees, including men, women, and children, arrived at the Entebbe International Airport on a privately chartered flight, before being escorted by local police to a hotel in Entebbe, 40 km south of the capital Kampala.

Following a U.S. request, Uganda will temporarily host at-risk Afghans and other nationals “who are in transit to the United States and other destinations worldwide,” the ministry said.

The evacuees underwent necessary security screening, COVID-19 testing, and quarantine procedures, it said.

Some Ugandans in Afghanistan did not travel on the flight due to “the challenges of accessing the airport in Kabul,” the ministry said, adding that “arrangements are being made to bring them in the subsequent flight.”

Uganda last week said it would host 2,000 Afghans and other nationals fleeing Afghanistan after the Taliban seized Kabul. (Xinhua)