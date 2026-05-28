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Deaths from Kenya school fire rise to 16
Africa

Deaths from Kenya school fire rise to 16

May 28, 2026

GILGIL, Kenya, May 28 — The death toll from an early-morning fire in northwestern Kenya rose to 16 after six more students succumbed to their injuries, police confirmed on Thursday.

The fire broke out at around 1:00 a.m. Thursday local time (2200 GMT Wednesday) while the students were asleep in the dormitory at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, Nakuru County, initially claiming 10 lives before the toll rose.

Meanwhile, more than 70 remain hospitalized with injuries of varying severity. A police report said that most of the injured are currently in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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