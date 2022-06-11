Ghana aims to plant 20 mln trees to restore forests

ACCRA, June 11 — Ghanaian government on Friday vowed to plant at least 20 million trees within this year to restore forests nationwide.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made this call during a tree planting activity in the capital to commemorate the second Green Ghana Day.

Akufo-Addo, who planted a seedling of an African mahogany tree, urged all Ghanaians to plant at least one tree this year to help the country achieve its greening agenda of recovering the lost forest cover.

“Our target is to plant at least 20 million trees this year. This figure may sound a lot, but that is nowhere near what we have lost over the years,” said the president, adding that the West African country has lost about 100,000 acres of natural forest in the last decade alone and the timber industry which generates thousands of jobs is suffering,

“Ghana is racing against time to win the war against climate change and ensure food security,” noted Akufo-Addo, who described trees and forests as necessary resources for human survival on earth and for maintaining a healthy ecosystem.

The president added he had received reports that at least 80 percent of the seedlings planted in 2021 had survived.

Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources said 10 million tree seedlings would be planted in forest reserves across the country, and the remaining would be planted outside the forest reserves.

The 2022 Green Ghana Day was observed around the country, with public figures leading the tree planting activities in regional and district capitals. (Xinhua)