Zambia to host AU ministerial meeting to discuss reform of UN Security Council

LUSAKA, May 20 — Zambia will host the 13th Ministerial Meeting of the African Union (AU) Committee of Ten Heads of State and Government (C-10) on the reform of the United Nations Security Council next month, a senior government official announced on Monday.

Mulambo Haimbe, Zambia’s minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, said the meeting will take place from June 3 to 5 to review progress on the Common African Position regarding the reform of the UN Security Council.

“In accordance with the committee’s mandate, C-10 foreign ministers convene annually to advance Africa’s collective advocacy for a more equitable and representative Security Council,” Haimbe said in a statement.

He also pledged Zambia’s commitment to working with fellow AU members to advance intergovernmental negotiations for a fairer, more democratic UN Security Council in which Africa receives equal and meaningful representation.

Established in 2005, the C-10 member states include Algeria, Libya, Equatorial Guinea, Kenya, the Republic of the Congo, Namibia, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Senegal, and Zambia. The group advocates for the African Common Position on United Nations Security Council reform. (Xinhua)