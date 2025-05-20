Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Zambia to host AU ministerial meeting to discuss reform of UN Security Council
Zambia to host AU ministerial meeting to discuss reform of UN Security Council
AfricaInternational

Zambia to host AU ministerial meeting to discuss reform of UN Security Council

May 20, 2025

LUSAKA, May 20  — Zambia will host the 13th Ministerial Meeting of the African Union (AU) Committee of Ten Heads of State and Government (C-10) on the reform of the United Nations Security Council next month, a senior government official announced on Monday.

Mulambo Haimbe, Zambia’s minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, said the meeting will take place from June 3 to 5 to review progress on the Common African Position regarding the reform of the UN Security Council.

“In accordance with the committee’s mandate, C-10 foreign ministers convene annually to advance Africa’s collective advocacy for a more equitable and representative Security Council,” Haimbe said in a statement.

He also pledged Zambia’s commitment to working with fellow AU members to advance intergovernmental negotiations for a fairer, more democratic UN Security Council in which Africa receives equal and meaningful representation.

Established in 2005, the C-10 member states include Algeria, Libya, Equatorial Guinea, Kenya, the Republic of the Congo, Namibia, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Senegal, and Zambia. The group advocates for the African Common Position on United Nations Security Council reform. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 21
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Over 2,900 illegal immigrants arrested in Tanzania’s NW...

August 3, 2022

IPC launches campaign to end bias against people...

August 19, 2021

Mozambican leader urges efforts against terrorism, COVID-19

February 3, 2021

East African Community calls for closer cooperation with...

May 25, 2022

Youth urged to preserve peace as Rwanda marks...

September 22, 2018

Uganda strives for additional vaccines as COVID-19 surges

July 3, 2021

DR Congo’s M23 rebels say they will no...

March 18, 2025

7 die after bus catches fire in Zimbabwe

June 17, 2024

Ghana holds state funeral for former first lady...

November 17, 2023

S. Africa to sign nuclear non-prohibition treaty: Presidency

September 19, 2017