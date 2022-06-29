German Embassy helps Rob Youth Foundation with renovations at Katutura State Hospital

WINDHOEK, June 29 – The German Ambassador to Namibia, Herbert Beck, and representatives of the Rob Youth Foundation signed a funding agreement in Windhoek on Wednesday to support a refurbishment project for the Katutura State Hospital.

An amount of N$180 000 will be made available to refurbish a few wards where volunteers of the foundation will team up with a construction company, who pledged to offer their expertise and labour free of charge to support this project.

An onsite inspection identified wards on three floors that currently need renovation, including the children’s and maternity wards, amongst others. The plan is to replace broken glass panels on doors, broken wall and ceiling panels, lavatories and sinks, and give the wards a fresh coat of paint. This will provide a more conducive environment for ill people and help them to recover in a more appropriate facility.

Through this project, the youth foundation wants to give back to the nation and help the government to reach the 3rd Sustainable Development Goal: ‘Good health and well-being for all. The Rob Youth members specifically chose it, because it is important to provide all members of society with a dignifying environment, in times when it is most needed.

The foundation was officially registered in April 2021 and was founded to alleviate the social problems faced by Namibian youth. It has representatives in all 14 regions and works on tackling the most urgent problems amongst the youth, such as the danger of drug and alcohol abuse, teenage pregnancy, and a lack of sanitary pads for the girl child, to name a few. Among the activities that the foundation has already implemented are education on mental health and hygiene for young girls and boys from orphanages, a clean-up day campaign, and the distribution of sanitary pads, toiletries, and food items to school learners community members from less fortunate backgrounds.

Pictured at the event from the left are Graziella Titus (German Embassy, Micro-Project Fund), Mary Mutonga (Rob Youth Foundation, secretary-general), and Robert Maseka (Rob Youth Foundation, founder and director) and Ambassador Herbert Beck. – Namibia Daily News