Don’t throw away your baby, there is a safe place in Swakopmund

By Foibe N Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, 22 April 2022 – Namibian Police statistics indicate more than 36 babies have been discarded in Namibia a year, either through abortion, concealment of birth, or dumped by their mothers. Though it’s very difficult to estimate the true extent.

Ruach Elohim Foundation takes the initiative to save those children!

The foundation is situated at the corner of Dr. Schwietering and Bottle Tree streets at Ocean View, Swakopmund. It was started in 2018 due to the constant rise of baby dumping in Namibia.

Founder, Ronel Peters, aims to prevent and end baby dumping by providing an alternative and safe option to desperate mothers who are thinking of dumping or killing their babies. They also have a Baby Saver Box where these desperate mothers can leave their unwanted or unplanned babies safely and anonymously without facing prosecution.

Ruach Elohim Foundation is a voluntary association in Namibia and registered as a place of safety, which allows them to care for six babies at any given time. They are currently in the process of registering as a child protection organization so that they can help more babies in need of care.

“Since I was a little girl, it was my heart’s desire to protect vulnerable babies from being hurt, killed, or dumped. I believe this is a calling from God as He gave me a special love and compassion for the vulnerable and those who cannot speak for themselves,” Peters said.

The foundation also provides a safe haven for abandoned, abused, unwanted and neglected babies as well as high standards of care for the babies in their intensive care.

“We have an awesome support group, which consists of friends, family, and community members, who support us with any challenges we may face. They support us physically and spiritually at any level where we may face difficulties.”

However, it all depends on the circumstances. They are a temporary place of safety where the aim is to unite babies as soon as possible with their new adoptive families or reunite them with their biological families. Children and babies need to be and grow up safely with their loving families, whether adopted or biological, Peters said.

“We have never experienced a situation where some babies are not adopted and we pray to God that we never will because every baby under this sun has a God-given purpose to fulfill and every baby deserves to live and be loved.”

Peters said that they wished everybody in Namibia could know about the foundation and what they are doing. And about the service and unconditional love and care that they are giving to the most vulnerable in our society and in our country.

“We need everybody to help us to raise more awareness and spread the news far and wide that there is no need or reason ever again to dump or kill an innocent little baby in Namibia,” she said.

“You never have to raise a baby for one day in your life if you don’t want to or if you do not have the means to. Please contact us, we will take lovingly care of your baby until we find a forever family for your baby.” – Namibia Daily News