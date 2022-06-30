Namibia adjusts COVID-19 isolation, quarantine regulations

Trending Now
Health

June 30, 2022

WINDHOEK, June 30 — Namibia’s Ministry of Health and Social Services has revised the guidelines on COVID-19 isolation and quarantine.
Ben Nangombe, Executive Director of the Ministry of Health and Social Services, said in a statement availed on Wednesday that the duration of isolation for COVID-19 positive cases for people who are asymptomatic or have the mild disease has been reduced from 10 days to 5 days.
In terms of quarantine, Nangombe said the quarantine period for contact cases and suspected cases is hereby reduced from 7 days to 5 days.
“A COVID-19 test should be conducted on day 5, then quarantine ends immediately following the receipt of the negative results,” he said, adding that any person who becomes a contact of a COVID-19 positive case and is presenting with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 is deemed a suspected case and should get tested for COVID-19, and self-quarantine at home until the test results are out.
According to the health ministry, Namibia’s number of active cases is now pegged at 572 of which 43 cases are currently hospitalized in 11 regions with four cases in ICU.  (Xinhua)

