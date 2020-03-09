NWR staff attend Innkeeper training

Windhoek, March 09 – The drive towards guest satisfaction through operational and service excellence, aligning company culture to a service-oriented culture and making customer experience seamless are key focus areas of Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) going forward. Achieving these objectives requires continuous staff training. Within this context, reservation consultants, resort managers, stock controllers, finance personnel, ICT personnel and procurement personnel are currently undergoing training on the upgraded version of its reservation and operational system known as Innkeeper. The training is being conducted by Professional Software Distribution (PSD) and some members of NWR ICT department.

“With the recent updates to the reservation system, we thought it prudent to ensure to firstly capacitate our staff before we officially rollout of the system to avoid any major challenges. PSD has assured us that the system they are training us on has been tested over the past two years at other establishments thereby assuring us that we are not being used as a testing ground” said Dr Matthias Ngwangwama, NWR Acting Managing Director.

NWR’s Sales and Reservations Manager, Mrs Anna Onen who already attended the training noted that “through the training, I was able to get a better insight on how the upgraded system will greatly assist us in better serving our customers”.

NDN Stafer