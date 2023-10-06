Trending Now
Capricorn Foundation Extends Lifeline to Ella Du Plessis School After Devastating Hostel Fire
Capricorn Foundation Extends Lifeline to Ella Du Plessis School After Devastating Hostel Fire

October 6, 2023

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Oct. 6 — A fire erupted in the early hours of Wednesday morning at the senior girls’ hostel within the premises of Ella Du Plessis Secondary School in Windhoek. The devastating blaze resulted in the complete destruction of an entire hostel block, leaving the hostel matron in a state of distress. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown and is currently under investigation.

Responding promptly to the urgent needs arising from the fire, the Capricorn Foundation stepped in as the first responder. The Foundation generously donated 100 mattresses for the affected girls and provided a bed for the matron, with a total value amounting to N$45,000.00.

Expressing his gratitude, Mr. Jakavaza Kavari, the school principal of Ella Du Plessis Secondary School, remarked, “I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Capricorn Foundation for their swift response and compassionate support during this challenging time. We greatly appreciate their care and the hope they have provided. We also encourage fellow Namibians to consider lending their support to this cause.”

Veripura Muukua, Coordinator of the Capricorn Foundation, emphasized the organization’s commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen and contributing positively to the communities it serves. Muukua stated, “As Connectors of Positive Change, we have a strong track record of actively engaging in corporate social responsibility initiatives, aiming to create tangible and lasting improvements in the communities we operate in. We are privileged to be able to contribute to this important effort and encourage other organizations to join hands and offer their support wherever possible.”

In 2020, the Capricorn Group established the Capricorn Foundation as a registered Welfare Organisation (WO.499). This foundation serves as the coordinating body for the Group’s corporate social responsibility programs, with a focus on key areas such as Economic Advancement, Education, Health, and Vulnerability Programmes. The funding for the Capricorn Foundation is provided by the Group’s Namibian subsidiaries, namely Bank Windhoek, Capricorn Asset Management, and Entrepo.

