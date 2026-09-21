Trending Now
Home National Namibia’s state-owned airport operator suspends procurement activities amid governance overhaul
Namibia’s state-owned airport operator suspends procurement activities amid governance overhaul
National

Namibia’s state-owned airport operator suspends procurement activities amid governance overhaul

September 21, 2026

WINDHOEK, Sept. 21– Namibia’s state-owned airport operator, Namibia Airports Company (NAC), has suspended all new and ongoing procurement activities with immediate effect, an official announced Monday.

In an official notice to commercial stakeholders, international bidders, suppliers, and service providers, NAC spokesperson Dan Kamati said that the temporary moratorium applies across every stage of the procurement cycle until further notice.

“This suspension encompasses advertisements through all procurement methods, including invitations for bids, invitations for expressions of interest, bid evaluations, adjudications and direct procurement processes,” he added.

Kamati said existing duly executed contracts and agreements remain unaffected and will continue to be administered in accordance with their respective terms and conditions.

“Stakeholders are kindly advised that any further updates regarding the resumption of procurement activities, invitations for bids and expressions of interest will be communicated through NAC’s official communication channels in due course,” he said.

The temporary suspension follows an Aug. 4 directive by Minister of Works and Transport Veikko Nekundi, who dismissed five members of the NAC Board of Directors with immediate effect.

Citing the need to enforce corporate governance, transparency, and operational accountability, Nekundi immediately installed an interim board to oversee operations during the transitional period.

Currently, the suspension affects all public tenders, active consulting agreements, supply contracts, and capital projects across NAC’s portfolio, which manages eight commercial airports nationwide. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 3
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

South Africa’s Cape Town named world’s most beautiful...

June 28, 2026

Two dead as fire destroys multiple boats in...

January 27, 2020

Namibia’s Eagles announce partnership with Ebco

October 25, 2021

All set for Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup

April 1, 2026

Red Cross transfers body of hostage held by...

October 28, 2025

 Nedbank for Autism Series Raises over N$200 000

November 29, 2021

Canada’s GDP continues rising in February

April 30, 2021

221 killed, 592 injured as monsoon rains wreak...

July 22, 2025

S. Korea-U.S. joint military exercises begin amid protests

March 9, 2026

Zimbabwean gov’t orders another Internet services shutdown

January 18, 2019
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.