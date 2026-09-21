Namibia’s state-owned airport operator suspends procurement activities amid governance overhaul

WINDHOEK, Sept. 21– Namibia’s state-owned airport operator, Namibia Airports Company (NAC), has suspended all new and ongoing procurement activities with immediate effect, an official announced Monday.

In an official notice to commercial stakeholders, international bidders, suppliers, and service providers, NAC spokesperson Dan Kamati said that the temporary moratorium applies across every stage of the procurement cycle until further notice.

“This suspension encompasses advertisements through all procurement methods, including invitations for bids, invitations for expressions of interest, bid evaluations, adjudications and direct procurement processes,” he added.

Kamati said existing duly executed contracts and agreements remain unaffected and will continue to be administered in accordance with their respective terms and conditions.

“Stakeholders are kindly advised that any further updates regarding the resumption of procurement activities, invitations for bids and expressions of interest will be communicated through NAC’s official communication channels in due course,” he said.

The temporary suspension follows an Aug. 4 directive by Minister of Works and Transport Veikko Nekundi, who dismissed five members of the NAC Board of Directors with immediate effect.

Citing the need to enforce corporate governance, transparency, and operational accountability, Nekundi immediately installed an interim board to oversee operations during the transitional period.

Currently, the suspension affects all public tenders, active consulting agreements, supply contracts, and capital projects across NAC’s portfolio, which manages eight commercial airports nationwide. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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