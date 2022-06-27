Financial knowledge – a cut above the rest

By Foibe Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, June 27 – Old Mutual Namibia held its 12t Women’s Summit under the theme ‘Securing your financial future’ in Swakopmund on Saturday, June 25 to create awareness and educate women about the predictability of finances and financial discipline.

Despite the important gaze on women’s advancement and empowerment, Old Mutual’s 12th summit offered an opportunity for transformation and evolution that created an inclusive women’s event tailored for women from all social classes. To ensure empowerment that can create a full circle in our communities

As a Namibian premium financial services provider, which is largely focused on the financial well-being of the communities they operate in, is evident based on this year’s theme. That they’re determined to make financial education more accessible to many people and create a predictable future for their money

“We must do our part, to break the social prejudice and open the doors of opportunities. Therefore, we will continue our efforts, to invest in future decision-makers and engage the interest proactively through offering and useful networking and mentoring platforms. We do these types of interventions to equip women, to do the same in these areas of influence wherever they are. But most importantly, to help each other, to build our story of success,” said the managing director at the Old Mutual Corporate segment, Patricia Olivier.

A panel of experts at the event spoke on financial wellness and literacy, covering aspects of financial counselling, emergency funds, insurance and benefits, debt consolidation and investment strategies.

“It remains our responsibility to capacitate and give pioneering women the inspiration and the tools to be what we know they can be. By simply shifting the conversation from solely empowering the women in attendance to taking it a step further in teaching practical lifestyle tips and changes for financial freedom,” Olivier said.

Meanwhile, Afra Schimming-Chase, Hermien Elago, Colette Rieckert and Nicolette Mashile also spoke about financial discipline. They shared empowering words to motivate women to persevere through tough times, and to continue to work hard towards securing their financial future but also reminded them to live a life with purpose.

“We must protect and uplift the women’s capital power to continue to inspire others, but most importantly, to find your place in life and be comfortable where you are. You’re allowed to work on yourself while in your career – free yourself from guilt and focus on where you are. With the right support system, one must learn to navigate through an emotional process … because the circumstances of your life have nothing to do with your peace of mind,” said the financial bunny, Nicolette Mashile from South Africa.

Olivier also said that Old Mutual recognises that the journey to financial freedom like all the journeys in life, presents its own set of challenges, opportunities and lessons. Thus, the ethos of the Old Mutual Women’s Summit is to provide a meaningful platform to initiate these potent conversations and through that … create long-lasting solutions for issues which affect women as leaders of their economies and their communities

“Through this 12th edition summit dialogue, we’re certain that every individual present will be encouraged and empowered to continue soaring forward but moreover to take advantage of this initiative and form new connections that will give you a flying start to securing your financial future and do great things every day,” Olivier added.

“We need to get involved in the game, to transform into the most remarkable butterflies … to colour the world,” said Mashile.

“You need to take care of the most important asset … that’s you! And having financial descriptive because you won’t need to say no to yourself if you have financial goals,” the financial bunny concluded. – Namibia Daily News