Community Leader Nekongo Initiates Classroom Construction for Local Schools
Community

Community Leader Nekongo Initiates Classroom Construction for Local Schools

November 27, 2023

By Lylie Happiness

Ohangwena, November 27 – Mr. Ephraim Nekongo, Secretary of the Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL), has initiated the construction of five (5) classroom blocks at Shatipamba Combined School in the Ohangwena Region and Izimwe Primary School in the Zambezi Region.

Mr. Nekongo has successfully mobilized resources and garnered community support from both schools to ensure that students are not exposed to hazardous weather conditions, such as rain, in the coming year. The primary objective is to facilitate the construction of sufficient classrooms.

Shatipamba Combined School and Izimwe Primary School have grappled with a shortage of classrooms in recent years, forcing students to be taught outdoors, often under trees. The SPYL earnestly calls upon community members and compassionate individuals to contribute to these commendable initiatives.

