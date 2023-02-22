Discovering the Hidden Community of Havana: A Vibrant Settlement on Windhoek’s Outskirts

By Benjamin Wickham

WINDHOEK, Feb. 22 — Havana informal settlement, located on the outskirts of Windhoek, Namibia’s capital city, is a vibrant and bustling community that often goes unnoticed by outsiders. On a typical day, the sun blazes down on the corrugated iron structures that make up the settlement, casting a bright and radiant light on the bustling activity taking place within.

Despite its unassuming appearance, Havana is a vital hub for many residents who live on the outskirts of the city. The community is home to a variety of businesses, ranging from small shops to informal markets, where locals can purchase goods at affordable prices. The informal nature of these markets means that there is a constant flow of people, each with their unique stories and backgrounds.

For many residents of Havana, the community’s strong sense of camaraderie and mutual support is what makes it truly special. It is not uncommon to see neighbors helping each other with household chores or sharing a meal together. In many ways, the community serves as a reminder that there is still hope and humanity in the world, even in the most challenging of circumstances.

Of course, life in Havana is not without its challenges. The lack of access to basic services such as clean water and sanitation facilities can make daily life difficult. However, despite these challenges, the people of Havana continue to push forward with determination and resilience.

In conclusion, the Havana informal settlement in Windhoek, Namibia, is a vibrant and bustling community that is often overlooked by outsiders. Despite the challenges of daily life in the settlement, its residents continue to support each other and strive towards a better future. – Namibia Daily News