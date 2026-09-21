Iranian president to attend UNGA session — state media

TEHRAN, Sept. 21– Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian will leave Tehran for New York on Tuesday to attend the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the official news agency IRNA reported.

The announcement was made by Habibollah Abbasi, director general of public relations at the Iranian president’s office, in an interview with IRNA published on Monday.

Abbasi said Pezeshkian will deliver a speech at the UNGA’s session and hold meetings with other participating countries’ leaders and officials during the trip.

The U.S. government had refrained from issuing visas to some members of the Iranian delegation, including those of the president’s media team, he said.

On Thursday, Washington said it would issue visas to some top Iranian officials for the session. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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