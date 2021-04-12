GIBEON AND GOCHAS BENEFIT FROM MTC KNOCKOUT PROJECT.

Windhoek,April 12- Twenty-four families in Hardap region are set to become proud owners to brand new houses that are being constructed with the support of MTC and Partners, through the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia (SDFN).

Hardap Regional Governor, Hon. Solomon April, recently officiated the groundbreaking ceremony of twenty-four houses, 11 in Gochas, and 13 in Gibeon, respectively.

The construction of these low-cost houses in the region is financed with a sum of N$1 million, which was raised from the 2nd edition of the MTC Knockout Project.

Speaking at the ceremony, Hon. April commended MTC and Partners, and the SDFN for an upright and deliberate intervention to curb the issue of housing in the country, and promised that the leadership of Hardap region is committed to fighting homelessness.

“For so long, Hardap region have been less considered for many development programs. Hence our appreciation to MTC and Partners for considering us this time. As part of the national developmental efforts to reduce housing backlog, I am committing that Hardap region will avail land to the SDFN in order to facilitate the provisioning of decent housing to our people.”

Filled with emotions and a thankful tone, one of the beneficiaries, Khristine Namises of Gochas joyfully expressed her gratitude.

“I am currently living in a Shack, but within two months, I will be a proud owner of a decent home that I can call my own. I am happy because I never thought that I will ever own a brick house, but thanks to MTC and Partners, it is happening.”

MTC’s Public Relations Officer, Erasmus Nekundi emphasized that the problem of homelessness in Namibia can only be solved through smart partnerships, sound and selfless leadership, and sustainable interventions.

“In order to restore the dignity of the people, housing problem must be remedied. And to achieve that, sound leadership, policies, systems and processes, and a unison and intentional drive, through sustainable partnerships, is indispensable.”

“As MTC, we are committed to supporting sustainable interventions that are geared towards; and in sync with government’s programs for improving the socio-economic and welfare standard of all Namibians. We are therefore appreciative to all corporates that have supported the MTC Knockout Project, for they understood that issues of national concern require unity in order to make a meaningful difference in our society.”

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info