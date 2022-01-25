MTC Hands Over 271 Low-Cost Houses Countrywide

WINDHOEK, JAN 25 – Following its decision to invest in low cost housing with the Buy-A-Brick project in 2017, MTC has since managed to hand over 271 of those houses across eight regions, with 75 percent of those going to low-income earning women. Some N$10.7 million was invested in the houses that were built through the Shack Dwellers Federation, and MTC Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer Tim Ekandjo believes the initiative is an important step forward in transforming lives of those who are less fortunate.

“MTC is happy to announce that the 271 houses have been completed and handed over to the recipients in 8 regions. The houses were built in various towns across Namibia depending on the availability of land. As the most admired brand, ours is to transform the lives of all Namibian in all aspects,” said Ekandjo.

The houses are located as follows:

• Otjozondjupa region 62 houses (Okahandja-15, Grootfontein- 20, Okakarara-10 and Kalkfeld 17)

• Ohangwena 52 houses (Eenhana 22 and Okongo 30)

• Oshana with 41 houses (Oshakati 19 and Ondangwa 22)

• Kavango West with 33 houses (Rupara 25 and Kahenge-Nkurenkuru 8)

• Zambezi Region with 30 houses (Kongola 30)

• Hardap Region with 25 houses (Aranos 21 and Stampriet 4)

• Erongo region with 20 houses (Omaruru 20)

• Omusati region with 8 houses (Okahao 8)

He added that considerable delays had been experienced due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but a resolute team had managed to remain committed to alleviating the housing challenges faced by individuals within the selected regions.

“We are extremely happy to have finalized this project and stay true to the commitment we made in 2017. The last two years has caused considerable delays in the project due to Covid19, but we are proud of the Shack Dwellers Federation and its leadership for being committed to providing low cost houses to so many Namibians. We would like to thank the Buy A Brick project for allowing us to make this contribution through their vehicle and we will remain committed to housing and many other social challenges in Namibia as part of our dedication to our Environmental Sustainable Goals which speaks to housing, said Ekandjo. – MTC Corporate Affairs Department