Food insecurity worsens in Namibia

NDN Staffer

WINDHOEK, Sept. 7 — Namibia is currently grappling with a worsening food insecurity crisis, affecting approximately 579,000 people, which accounts for 22 percent of its population. This dire situation has been revealed in the latest analysis conducted by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and various partners using the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC).

The IPC categorizes food insecurity into five phases, with Phase 1 being the mildest and Phase 5 being the most severe. Namibia currently finds itself in IPC Phase 3, labelled as a “Crisis.” This classification signifies that a significant portion of the population is struggling with food scarcity, unable to meet their basic nutritional needs without external assistance.

Several factors are contributing to Namibia’s deteriorating food security situation:

Climatic Shocks: Namibia’s arid climate makes it susceptible to recurrent droughts. Since 2019, the country has grappled with a prolonged lack, severely impacting crop production and livestock grazing. Economic Decline: Namibia’s economy has faced multiple challenges in recent years, including the global economic slowdown and the COVID-19 pandemic. These factors have led to increased unemployment and poverty rates, rendering a more significant portion of the population vulnerable to food insecurity. High Unemployment: The unemployment rate in Namibia stands at approximately 34%, leaving a significant portion of the workforce without jobs or the means to afford essential food items.

Projections indicate that the situation will worsen during the first projected period, from October 2023 to March 2024. An estimated 695,000 people, equivalent to 26 percent of the population, are expected to find themselves in IPC Phase 3 or higher, which signifies a crisis or worse. However, there is a glimmer of hope for the second projected period, from April to June 2024, when around 491,000 people (19 percent of the population) are anticipated to still face high food insecurity.

The Namibian government is taking steps to mitigate this food insecurity crisis. These actions include:

Providing food assistance to vulnerable households.

Encouraging the cultivation of drought-resistant crops.

Initiating job creation programs to combat unemployment.

While these efforts are commendable, addressing the root causes of food insecurity in Namibia, such as climate change and economic inequality, requires sustained attention and multi-pronged solutions.

Namibia’s food insecurity crisis is a grave concern that demands immediate action. Ensuring that everyone has access to sufficient and nutritious food should be a top priority to avert a humanitarian catastrophe.