Namibia records 72 new cases of COVID-19.

Windhoek, July 12-Minister of Health and Social Services Dr Kalumbi Shangula has announced 72 new cases of COVID-19 this afternoon. Seventy-one (71) are Namibians and one (1) is a South African national.

Sixty eight (68) are from Walvis Bay, one from Swakopmund, Erongo region, one from Engela, Ohangwena region, one from Ketmanshoop, Karas region and one from

Oshakati, Oshana region. Forty-one (41) are males and 31 are females. The youngest

is one year old and oldest one is 58 years. They are all clinically stable. Contact tracing is ongoing.

Confirmed cases :785

Recoveries 26

Active cases 758

Deaths 1

Total samples tested 13 999

Active contacts 1 142

Cumulative number of people quarantined 4 420

Number of quarantined people discharged 3 661

Number of people in quarantine 759

The Minister also announced that government will bury any person who died due to Covid-19 not the family.

