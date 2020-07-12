Namibia records 72 new cases of COVID-19.
Windhoek, July 12-Minister of Health and Social Services Dr Kalumbi Shangula has announced 72 new cases of COVID-19 this afternoon. Seventy-one (71) are Namibians and one (1) is a South African national.
Sixty eight (68) are from Walvis Bay, one from Swakopmund, Erongo region, one from Engela, Ohangwena region, one from Ketmanshoop, Karas region and one from
Oshakati, Oshana region. Forty-one (41) are males and 31 are females. The youngest
is one year old and oldest one is 58 years. They are all clinically stable. Contact tracing is ongoing.
Confirmed cases :785
Recoveries 26
Active cases 758
Deaths 1
Total samples tested 13 999
Active contacts 1 142
Cumulative number of people quarantined 4 420
Number of quarantined people discharged 3 661
Number of people in quarantine 759
The Minister also announced that government will bury any person who died due to Covid-19 not the family.
NDN Reporter