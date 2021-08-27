Trending Now
Home NationalHealth Nambeb Recognizes Frontline Workers
Nambeb Recognizes Frontline Workers
Health

Nambeb Recognizes Frontline Workers

written by Derdy August 27, 2021

WINDHOEK, Aug. 27  —  Namdeb recognizes that since the advent of the deadly Coronavirus, many have found it difficult to adjust to the emotional and physical turmoil caused by the pandemic. Whilst it is easy to protect ourselves and isolate ourselves from the public, Namdeb recognizes, with great respect and appreciation, the work of the frontline who have worked tirelessly to save patients during this time. Namdeb and its employees appreciate that their work is demanding at the best of times, with no opportunity to escape, and acknowledge that the challenges and risks faced by the frontline employees are noticeably far greater than that of the average person.

The Namibian health workers continue to work tirelessly under challenging circumstances to keep us safe and healthy whilst risking their lives both physically and emotionally. As a token of appreciation, the Namdeb employees collectively honored frontline employees, with the donation of care packages provided to the Katutura, Windhoek Central, and the Oranjemund hospitals, to recognize and support our heroes in the hope of boosting their morale and building positivity.

The Namdeb employees thank all the front-line workers for continuing their vital work to help those that are fighting COVID-19 and value the hard sacrifices made by them each day.

We see you and recognize you for all that you continue to do.

 

Contributed by Namdeb

Post Views: 7
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Namibia confirms first cases of Delta COVID-19 variants...

July 5, 2021

U.S. scientists use robot to work as life...

January 15, 2019

Shot in the arm for Namibia prison health...

February 11, 2019

NEDBANK NAMIBIA SPONSORS 40TH ANNUAL MEDICAL CONGRESS

July 20, 2019

Strawberries could help reduce inflammation: study

August 21, 2018

WHO says new COVID-19 surges threatening Africa’s health...

June 4, 2021

Namibians’ health consciousness very low: Geingob

May 10, 2018

Uganda suspends mass COVID-19 vaccination amid shortage of...

June 8, 2021

New laser device enables precise noninvasive surgery

May 22, 2019

Netherlands donates AstraZeneca vaccines to Namibia.

August 12, 2021