Ramaphosa, Geingob grilled for endorsing Mnangagwa’s victory in Zimbabwe

NDN Staffer

HARARE, Sept. 7 — The aftermath of Zimbabwe’s disputed elections continues to draw international attention and debate, as foreign Parliaments scrutinize the polls that declared President Emmerson Mnangagwa the winner last month.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Namibian President Hage Geingob faced tough questioning in their respective Parliaments for endorsing Mnangagwa’s contentious victory.

Ramaphosa, Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique, and Felix Tshikekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo were the only heads of state who attended Mnangagwa’s inauguration. In contrast, Geingob and others conveyed congratulatory messages, while some countries were represented by their ministers at the ceremony held in Harare.

In a parliamentary session on Tuesday, opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen criticized Ramaphosa for siding with Mnangagwa despite the unresolved election dispute. Steenhuisen accused Ramaphosa of aligning South Africa with autocrats and dictators and sacrificing the principles enshrined in their Constitution. He also questioned Ramaphosa’s attendance at the inauguration, pointing out the suffering experienced by people in Saudi Arabia and Zimbabwe due to what he called an illegitimate election.

Election observer missions, including the one from the Southern African Development Community (Sadc), deemed the polls not credible. The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has called for fresh elections supervised by Sadc and the African Union (AU), but Zanu PF has rejected these demands.

Ramaphosa defended his attendance at Mnangagwa’s inauguration, emphasizing South Africa’s commitment to friendly relations with all countries and its aversion to enmity with any nation. He highlighted the importance of imparting their values to others and engaging with people worldwide.

Geingob faced similar scrutiny in the Namibian Parliament when Maximalliant Tjekupe Katjimune of the Popular Democratic Movement criticized Namibia’s congratulatory message to Mnangagwa. Katjimune argued that Zimbabwe’s elections had a history of irregularities, voter suppression, and a lack of transparency. He expressed concerns that the message was inconsistent with Namibia’s commitment to democratic principles and human rights regionally and internationally.

The debate over Zimbabwe’s disputed elections also extended to the United Kingdom Parliament. Lord Jonathan Oates emphasized that the elections were not free and fair and urged the UK government to make its stance clear on the legitimacy of Zimbabwe’s government. Baroness Denise Kingsmill stated that Zimbabwe could only rejoin the Commonwealth when it adhered to proper democratic standards, the rule of law, and free elections. Lord Tariq Ahmad stressed the need for Zimbabwe to comply with Commonwealth charter values to be readmitted to the group.

The controversy surrounding Zimbabwe’s disputed elections is far from over, with both the government and the opposition at an impasse. The international community’s response to the situation remains uncertain, making it a subject of ongoing global attention and debate. – Namibia Daily News