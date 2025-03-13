Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi Meets the Press

On March 13, 2025, a press conference was held on the margins of the Third Session of the 14th National People’s Congress at the Media Center, during which Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi answered questions from Chinese and foreign media about China’s foreign policy and external relations.

Wang Yi: Friends from the media, good morning. I’m very pleased to meet you again. Thank you for your continued interest in and support of China’s diplomacy. The year 2024 saw profound changes in the international landscape as well as remarkable progress in China’s reform and development. Under the stewardship of General Secretary Xi Jinping, China made important progress in its diplomacy. We fostered a good external environment for China’s high-quality development, brought much-needed stability to a changing and turbulent world, and made new and solid strides in building a community with a shared future for mankind. This year, the international situation is still full of challenges. But the mission of China’s diplomacy remains unchanged. We will, along with other countries, continue to uphold what is right, steer the direction of our era, defend international fairness and justice, and safeguard world peace and stability. With that, I’m ready to take your questions.

China Central Television: Could you talk us through what China’s head-of-state diplomacy has achieved in the past year? What highlights can we expect in the year ahead?

Wang Yi: Head-of-state diplomacy is the highest form of China’s diplomacy. In the past year, President Xi Jinping personally planned and conducted head-of-state diplomacy, and many fruitful results were achieved. Many wonderful moments are still fresh in our memory. The three monumental events that China hosted last year, i.e., the conference marking the 70th anniversary of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, and the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, set a new benchmark of the Global South joining hands for common progress. The four overseas visits by President Xi to Europe, Central Asia, BRICS and Latin America generated new dynamism for global solidarity and cooperation. President Xi also hosted many leaders and friends from foreign countries in more than 130 diplomatic engagements, adding a new, beautiful page to the annals of China’s friendship with the world.

President Xi Jinping, as the leader of a major country and a big political party, has shown a global vision and shouldered the responsibility of our times, and led China’s diplomacy in upholding fundamental principles, breaking new ground, and making steady progress. China’s relations with the world have thus undergone positive and profound changes. First, China’s foreign policies, especially those important concepts and initiatives proposed by President Xi, are increasingly welcomed and supported by the international community. Second, China’s positive role in addressing global challenges and resolving burning and tough issues is more and more expected and commended by countries across the world. Third, the success of the Chinese path to modernization and the inspiration it offers are increasingly recognized and emulated by more and more countries.

The year 2025 is important for both China and the world. There will be new highlights in China’s head-of-state diplomacy. Last month, President Xi attended the opening ceremony of the Asian Winter Games, marking the beginning of the diplomatic events that China will host this year. We will solemnly commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, and hold a series of major events including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit. President Xi is expected to make a number of overseas visits. Head-of-state diplomacy will write a new chapter of closer cooperation and shared success between China and the world.

ITAR-TASS: There have been frequent interactions between the leaders of China and Russia since last year, and China-Russia relations have enjoyed sound development. At the same time, some are wondering whether recent Russia-U.S. talks would affect China-Russia strategic coordination. What is your take on China-Russia relations?

Wang Yi: I have been asked about China-Russia relations every year, although from different perspectives each time. What I want to emphasize is that no matter how the international landscape evolves, the historical logic of China-Russia friendship will not change and its internal driving force will not diminish.

Based on deep reflections on historical experience, China and Russia have decided to forge everlasting good-neighborliness and friendship, conduct comprehensive strategic coordination, and pursue mutual benefit, cooperation and win-win, because this best serves the fundamental interests of the two peoples and conforms to the trend of our times. The two countries have found a path of “non-alliance, non-confrontation and not targeting any third party” in developing their relations. It is a pioneering effort in forging a new model of major-country relations, and has set a fine example for relations between neighboring countries. A mature, resilient and stable China-Russia relationship will not be swayed by any turn of events, let alone be subject to interference by any third party. It is a constant in a turbulent world rather than a variable in geopolitical games.

Last year marked the 75th anniversary of China-Russia diplomatic relations. President Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin had three face-to-face meetings, jointly steering the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era into a new historical stage.

This year will be the 80th anniversary of the victory in WWII. Back then, China and Russia fought valiantly in the main theaters of Asia and Europe respectively. The two nations made immense sacrifice for and major, historic contributions to the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War. The two sides will take the opportunity of joint commemoration of this important historical milestone to advocate the correct historical view of WWII, defend its victorious outcomes, uphold the U.N.-centered international system, and promote a more just and equitable international order.

Xinhua News Agency: You said that China’s diplomacy brought much-needed stability to a turbulent world in 2024. As more transformation and chaos are expected in 2025, what role will China play in the world on the diplomatic front?

Wang Yi: As you said, we are living in a changing and turbulent world, where certainty is becoming a scarce resource. The choices made by countries, especially major countries, will determine the trajectory of our times and shape the future of the world. China’s diplomacy will stand firm on the right side of history and on the side of human progress. We will provide certainty to this uncertain world.

We will be a staunch force defending our national interests. The Chinese people have a glorious tradition of relentlessly seeking self-renewal. We never provoke, and we are not intimidated by provocations. No maximum pressure, threat or blackmail can undermine the unity of the 1.4 billion Chinese people or stop our historic strides toward the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

We will be a just and righteous force for world peace and stability. We will continue to expand our global partnerships featuring equality, openness and cooperation, actively use the Chinese approach in resolving hot-spot issues, and write a new chapter of the Global South seeking strength through unity. We will prove with facts that the path of peaceful development is bright and can ensure stable and sustainable progress, and that it should be the choice of all countries.

We will be a progressive force for international fairness and justice. We will uphold true multilateralism, and bear in mind the future of humanity and the well-being of the people. We will promote global governance that is based on extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefit. We will observe the purposes and principles of the U.N. Charter, and build more consensus for an equal and orderly multipolar world.

We will be a constructive force for common development of the world. We will continue to expand high-standard opening up, and share the vast opportunities of Chinese modernization with all countries. We will safeguard the multilateral free trade system, foster an open, inclusive and non-discriminatory environment for international cooperation, and advance a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.

CNN: President Trump has adopted an “America First” policy after his return to the White House. He has spoken about withdrawing from international organizations and treaties including the U.N. Human Rights Council and the World Health Organization. Does this provide a strategic opportunity for China to reshape the global landscape through international engagement?

Wang Yi: There are more than 190 countries in the world. Should everyone stress “my country first” and obsess over a position of strength, the law of the jungle would reign the world again. Smaller and weaker countries would bear the brunt first, and international norms and order would take a body blow.

At the Paris Peace Conference over 100 years ago, the Chinese asked a question resonating across the ages: Does right prevail over might, or does might make right? New China stands firm on the side of international justice, and resolutely opposes power politics and hegemony. History should move forward, not backward. A big country should honor its international obligations and fulfill its due responsibilities. It should not put selfish interests before principles, still less wield its power to bully the weak. A saying in the West goes, “There are no eternal friends, only permanent interests.” But we in China believe that friends should be permanent and we should pursue common interests.

With a keen understanding of the trend of history and our times, President Xi Jinping has proposed building a community with a shared future for mankind, and called on all countries to transcend disagreements and differences, jointly protect our only planet, and develop together the global village as our common home. This great vision reflects not only the fine tradition of Chinese civilization that the world belongs to all, but also the internationalist commitment of Chinese Communists. It enables us to see the well-being of the entire humanity, just like having a bird’s-eye view of all the mountains that would look small when we stand on a peak, as described in an ancient Chinese poem.

We are pleased to see that more and more countries have joined the cause of building a community with a shared future, over 100 countries support China’s Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, and Global Civilization Initiative, and that more than three quarters of countries across the world have joined the family of Belt and Road cooperation. History will prove that a real winner is the one that keeps in mind the interests of all, and that a community with a shared future for mankind will ensure that the world belongs to every country, and that everyone will have a bright future.

Radio Republik Indonesia: In a more turbulent and uncertain world, developing countries and small and medium-sized countries are more likely than others to lose out. What do you think members of the Global South can do to protect their interests in today’s world?

Wang Yi: The world today is marked by sweeping winds and surging clouds. The dynamism of these changes originates from the South. The hallmark of our era is the prominent, growing strength of the Global South. Accounting for over 40 percent of global GDP and contributing as high as 80 percent of global growth, the Global South is a key force for maintaining world peace, driving world development, and improving global governance.

As the world is undergoing great transformation unseen in a century, historic changes are taking place in the East-West and South-North dynamics. The Global South holds the key to bringing stability to the world and making it a better place.

The Global South should strengthen themselves. Since the beginning of the year, Indonesia has become a full member of BRICS, and nine partner countries have joined the BRICS family. BRICS is emerging as a backbone of cooperation and an engine of growth in the Global South. The greater BRICS should be made bigger and stronger to give more momentum to the development of the Global South.

The Global South should stand together in unity. This year, China will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, Brazil the BRICS summit, and South Africa the G20 summit. We should speak in one voice to the world, safeguard our common interests, and steadily increase our representation and voice in global governance.

The Global South should strive for development. Last November, President Xi Jinping announced eight actions China would take in support of global development, generating new energy for faster Global South development. We should keep development as a central international agenda item, build up the momentum, enhance our capacity, and advance hand in hand toward modernization.

China is naturally a member of the Global South, because we have fought colonialism and hegemonism together in history and we are committed to the common goal of development and revitalization. No matter how the world changes, our heart will always be with the Global South, and our root will grow deeper in the Global South. China will work with all Global South countries to add a new chapter to the annals of the history of the world.

Bloomberg: Direct talks have started between the U.S. and Russia on ending the war in Ukraine. President Trump has said he would welcome China’s help in the process. What role does China think it should play in this context?

Wang Yi: China has been calling for political settlement through dialogue and negotiation since the first day of the crisis, and has been actively working for peace and pushing for talks. Shortly after the eruption of the crisis, President Xi Jinping put forth four points on what must be done, an important proposition pointing out the way for our efforts. Hence, China released its position paper on the crisis, sent its special representative for shuttle diplomacy, and initiated the Group of Friends for Peace at the United Nations together with Brazil and other Global South countries. Our stance has always been objective and impartial, our voice has always been calm and balanced and our purpose is to create conditions and build consensus for resolving the crisis.

China welcomes and supports all efforts for peace. At the same time, it is also important to see the complexity of the causes of the crisis. As a Chinese proverb puts it, it takes more than one cold day to freeze three feet of ice. Likewise, melting that thick ice cannot be done overnight. No one wins in a conflict, but everyone gains in peace. The negotiating table is where the conflict ends and peace starts. Although the relevant parties have not had their positions fully aligned, they all hope to have a fair and durable peace deal that is binding and accepted by all the parties concerned. And that is a valuable common point, and all the parties should jointly strive for it. China is ready to work with the international community, in light of the wills of the parties to the conflict, to continue to play its constructive role in resolving the crisis and realizing lasting peace.

One last point on this question. The Ukraine crisis has been dragging on for over three years. In hindsight, the tragedy could have been avoided. All parties should learn something from the crisis. Among many others, security should be mutual and equal, and no country should build its security on the insecurity of another. We should advocate and act on the new vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, and that is the way to truly realize lasting peace and security on the Eurasian continent and across the world.

CGTN: The impressive emergence of DeepSeek showcases China’s innovation capability in artificial intelligence. Some say that the U.S. finds it unacceptable to let China get ahead in science and technology. What is your view on China-U.S. competition in science and technology?

Wang Yi: Recently, China’s scientific and technological innovation has more than once defied people’s imagination. From breakthroughs in atomic bombs, missiles and satellites decades ago to the Shenzhou space missions and the Chang’e lunar exploration program, to 5G, quantum computing and DeepSeek, generations of the Chinese people have never stopped in their endeavor for innovation. And we are witnessing an ever-expanding horizon for China to become a science and technology powerhouse.

Admittedly, this journey has not been smooth. Be it space science or chip making, unjustified external suppression has never stopped. But where there is blockade, there is breakthrough; where there is suppression, there is innovation; where there is the fiercest storm, there is the platform launching China’s science and technology skyward like the Chinese mythological hero Nezha soaring into the heavens. As well put by an ancient Chinese verse, “No mountains can stop the surging flow of a mighty river.” Likewise, “small yard, high fence” cannot suppress the spirit of innovation, and decoupling and supply chains disruption will only lead to self-isolation.

Science and technology should not be used to put up an iron curtain. It should be the wealth that benefits all and is shared by all. To promote common development of humanity, China has taken real measures to implement the Global AI Governance Initiative put forth by President Xi Jinping, and released the AI Capacity-Building Action Plan for Good and for All. We have also proposed the Initiative on International Cooperation in Open Science together with Brazil, South Africa and the African Union, calling on all to give priority to scientific and technological capacity-building of the Global South so that no country is left behind. We are ready to share the fruits of our innovation with more countries and jointly explore the mysteries of the stars and oceans.

Reuters: Right after Trump returned to the White House, he imposed fresh tariffs on China over fentanyl. But at the same time, he is offering to build a good relationship with China. How differently will China engage with the Trump administration over the next four years compared to his previous term?

Wang Yi: Mutual respect is a basic norm governing state-to-state relations. It is also an important prerequisite for China-U.S. relations. No country should fantasize that it can suppress China and maintain good relations with China at the same time. Such two-faced acts are not good for the stability of bilateral relations, or for building mutual trust.

On fentanyl, it must be made clear at the outset that China always takes resolute measures against drug trafficking and manufacturing, and China has put in place the toughest and most comprehensive counternarcotics policies in today’s world. As early as in 2019, upon the request of the U.S. side, China scheduled all fentanyl-related substances, the first country to do so. But the abuse of fentanyl in the United States is a problem that must be confronted and resolved by the United States itself. China has been assisting the United States in various ways on humanitarian grounds. The United States should not return good with evil, or even impose arbitrary tariffs. No responsible major country should do that.

As the Chinese saying goes, “If one’s action fails, look for the reason within oneself.” The United States should go over what has actually happened: What has it achieved from tariff and trade wars these years? Has its trade deficit widened or narrowed? Has its manufacturing become more competitive or less competitive? Has U.S. inflation gone up or down? Has the life of its people got better or worse? China-U.S. business relations are based on two-way and reciprocal interactions. Cooperation will bring about mutual benefit and win-win, and China will definitely take countermeasures in response to arbitrary pressure.

As the world’s largest developing and developed countries respectively, China and the United States will stay on this planet for a long time. They must therefore seek peaceful coexistence. As President Xi Jinping noted in his telephone call with President Donald J. Trump earlier this year, confrontation and conflict should not be an option. Given the extensive common interests and broad space for cooperation, it is possible for China and the United States to become partners helping each other succeed and prosper together.

China will stay committed to the three principles proposed by President Xi Jinping—mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation—in promoting steady, sound and sustainable development of China-U.S. relations. At the same time, we hope that the U.S. side will listen to the calls of the two peoples, see clearly the trend of the times, take an objective and rational view of China’s development, engage proactively with China in practical exchanges, and work together with China to pursue the right way of getting along with each other to the benefit of the two countries and the whole world.

People’s Daily: How does China see the current role of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)? What proposals will China put forward during its presidency? What topics will be discussed at the upcoming SCO summit in China?

Wang Yi: This year is the SCO’s “China Year.” The SCO was born in China and named after Shanghai. This means something special to us. We are very pleased to welcome it home.

It is even more heartening that the SCO has grown through the past 24 years from a six-member organization to a big family consisting of 26 countries. It has become a regional cooperation organization with the largest geographical area and population.

The key to the SCO’s growth lies in its commitment to the Shanghai Spirit, in its adherence to the founding principles of mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for diversity of civilizations and pursuit of common development, and in its success in charting a new path for regional cooperation.

As the rotating president, China is putting together more than 100 events in political, security, economic and people-to-people fields under the slogan of “Upholding the Shanghai Spirit: SCO on the Move.” We will take real actions to carry forward the Shanghai Spirit and promote SCO development.

I would like to let you know that China will host the SCO summit in Tianjin this autumn. Leaders will get together by the Haihe River to reflect on the SCO’s accomplishments, plan the future, and build consensus for cooperation. It will help the SCO embark on a new journey from China and make the organization a more close-knit community with a shared future.

Global Times: Some believe that the international order is at the most dangerous moment since WWII, and that the authority and role of the United Nations are being undermined. How can this be avoided and what role will China play?

Wang Yi: This year marks the 80th anniversary of the U.N. Around the end of WWII, the most important decision the international community made was to establish the U.N. and make it the primary platform for maintaining world peace and promoting global governance. Facts have shown that the U.N. has withstood tests and has been instrumental.

Today there have been fundamental changes in the world situation. Unilateralism is on the rise, and power politics runs rampant. Some countries have voiced scepticism of one kind or another about the U.N. But China believes that the more complex the problems, the greater the need to accentuate the important status of the U.N.; the more pressing the challenges, the greater the need to uphold the due authority of the U.N.

All countries want to prevent the world from returning to the law of the jungle. To this end, the first thing to do is to cement the cornerstone of sovereign equality. All countries, regardless of their size and strength, should be recognized as equal members of the international community. Those with stronger arms and bigger fists should not be allowed to call the shots. Second, the principle of fairness and justice must be upheld. International affairs must not be monopolized by a small number of countries. Greater attention should be given to the voice of the Global South. The legitimate rights and interests of all countries should be fully protected. Third, multilateralism must be observed. Countries should stay committed to the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefit, replace bloc confrontation with inclusive collaboration, and shatter small circles with greater solidarity. Fourth, the authority of the international rule of law must be strengthened. Major countries in particular should take the lead in upholding integrity, embracing the rule of law, and opposing double standard and selective application. Still less should they resort to bullying, monopoly, trickery or extortion.

China is a founder and beneficiary of the post-WWII international order. Naturally, we are an advocate and builder of it as well. We have no intention to start all over again, nor do we support any country’s attempt to overturn the current order. China is well aware of its international responsibility as a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council. It will firmly safeguard the central role of the U.N., come forward to be a pillar of the multilateral system, and speak up for justice for the Global South. Last month, at the U.N. Security Council, China chaired the high-level meeting on “Practicing Multilateralism, Reforming and Improving Global Governance.” More than 100 countries signed up to attend, kicking off the commemorations of the U.N.’s 80th anniversary. China is ready to work with all sides to reflect on the founding vision of the U.N., observe the purposes and principles of the U.N. Charter, and build a more just and equitable global governance system.

Anadolu Agency: The U.S. has announced plans to “take over” and “own” Gaza and resettle Palestinians living there to neighboring countries. How does China view this U.S. plan and the future development of Gaza? What role will China play for peace and stability in the Middle East?

Wang Yi: Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people. It is an inseparable part of the Palestinian territory. Changing its status by forceful means will not bring about peace, but only new chaos. We support the plan for restoring peace in Gaza initiated by Egypt and other Arab countries. The will of the people must not be defied, and the principle of justice must not be abandoned. If some major country truly cares about the people in Gaza, it should promote comprehensive and lasting ceasefire, ramp up humanitarian assistance, observe the principle of Palestinians governing Palestine, and contribute to the reconstruction in Gaza.

Without peace in the Middle East, the world will not be stable. The Palestinian question has always been at the heart of the Middle East issue. The Palestinian-Israeli conflict takes place again and again simply because the two-State solution is only half achieved: The State of Israel has long been a reality, but the State of Palestine is still far beyond reach. Going forward, the international community should focus more on the two-State solution and give more support to independent statehood for Palestine. Only then could Palestine and Israel truly coexist in peace, and the Arab and Jewish peoples live side by side in enduring amity. To this end, first, all Palestinian factions need to deliver on the Beijing Declaration to achieve unity and self-strengthening, all parties in the Middle East need to rise above differences to support Palestinian statehood, and the international community need to build consensus and promote peace between Palestine and Israel.

China is a strategic partner of Middle East countries and a sincere friend of our Arab brothers. We will continue to strive resolutely for justice, peace and development for the Middle East people, and support countries in the region in taking their future in their own hands, independently exploring their development paths, and realizing the dream of peace and revitalization at an early date.

News Agency of Nigeria: China successfully held a summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing last year, and your first overseas visit this year was to Africa. How does China plan to implement the outcomes of the FOCAC Beijing Summit? How will China help Africa in achieving development and revitalization?

Wang Yi: China and Africa are always good friends, good partners and good brothers with a shared future. Under the guidance of President Xi Jinping and African leaders, China-Africa relationship is now at its best in history. China has established strategic partnership with all African countries having diplomatic ties with it. The China-Africa community with a shared future has been elevated to an “all-weather” level.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of FOCAC. Over the past 25 years, China has helped Africa build or upgrade nearly 100,000 kilometers of roads, and more than 10,000 kilometers of railways. In the past three years alone, Chinese enterprises created more than 1.1 million new jobs in Africa. China has remained Africa’s largest trading partner for 16 consecutive years. To African brothers and sisters, China-Africa cooperation is visible, tangible and truly beneficial. Last year, a Gambian farmer sent a bag of rice he grew all the way to Hunan Province in China to show respect to Yuan Longping, the father of hybrid rice. It is China’s hybrid rice that has helped end hunger and bring hope to them. Stories like these are happening in Africa every day.

Africa is a fertile land of hope of the 21st century. There will be no global modernization without African modernization. The stability and development of Africa is vital to the future of humanity, and the world must listen to Africa and heed its concerns. Africa is going through a new awakening, and countries should support Africa in exploring a new development path of self-reliance and self-strengthening.

This years marks the beginning of implementing the outcomes of the FOCAC Beijing Summit. China stands ready to deliver on the ten partnership actions for China and Africa to jointly advance modernization, including supporting Africa in accelerating its industrialization and agricultural modernization, implementing zero-tariff treatment for 100 percent tariff lines, fostering new growth drivers like digital, green and AI industries, promoting 1,000 “small and beautiful” livelihood projects, enhancing governance experience sharing and raising the representation and voice of Africa in international affairs. This year, the G20 summit will be held on the African continent for the first time. China firmly supports South Africa in carrying out its duty as G20 president, and in leaving a distinctively African mark in global governance.

Phoenix TV: For some time, there has been a narrative in a few Western countries that Resolution 2758 of the U.N. General Assembly is not equivalent to the one-China principle, does not make clear of the sovereignty over Taiwan, and does not prevent Taiwan from participating in international organizations. What is your response to that?

Wang Yi: Such a narrative is a blatant challenge to the authority of the U.N. and the post-WWII international order. It is extremely absurd and dangerous. Those who spread it could use some help to improve their common sense.

Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory. This is the history and the reality. This year marks the 80th anniversary of the recovery of Taiwan. Eight decades ago, the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression put Taiwan back under China’s sovereign jurisdiction. Both the Cairo Declaration and the Potsdam Proclamation, issued by major victorious nations of WWII, stated in explicit terms that Taiwan is a territory that Japan had stolen from the Chinese, and shall be restored to China. Japan also accepted the terms of the Potsdam Proclamation and announced its unconditional surrender. All these have confirmed China’s sovereignty over Taiwan, and formed an important part of the post-WWII international order.

Resolution 2758 was later adopted in 1971 by the U.N. General Assembly with an overwhelming majority. It decides to restore all the lawful rights of the People’s Republic of China at the U.N. and expel forthwith the representatives of the Taiwan authorities from the U.N. and all the organizations related to it. Once and for all, this resolution resolved the issue of the representation of the whole of China, including Taiwan, in the U.N., and precluded any possibility of creating “two Chinas” or “one China, one Taiwan.” The only reference to the Taiwan region in the U.N. is “Taiwan, Province of China.” Taiwan is never a country, not in the past, and never in the future. To clamor for “Taiwan independence” is to split the country, to support “Taiwan independence” is to interfere in China’s internal affairs, and to connive at “Taiwan independence” is to undermine the stability of the Taiwan Strait.

The principle of sovereignty is the cornerstone of the U.N. Charter. No country or individual should adopt any kind of double standard. Respect for all countries’ sovereignty and territorial integrity should mean support for China’s complete reunification, and commitment to one-China should mean opposition to any form of “Taiwan independence.” Realizing China’s complete reunification is a shared aspiration of the Chinese nation. It is an inevitable trend, and it is what the greater national interests entail. Seeking “Taiwan independence” is doomed to backfire, and using Taiwan to contain China will be nothing but a futile attempt. China will realize reunification, and this is unstoppable.

Associated Press of Pakistan: China attaches great importance to its relations with neighboring countries. However, the U.S. deployment of mid-range capability missile system in the region has caused tensions. How does China see the situation in its neighborhood? Any new considerations for China’s foreign policy toward this region?

Wang Yi: Since the beginning of this century, Asia has maintained rapid growth, and become a leading force for global development and a shining example of peace and stability. This has not come easily, and should be cherished with great care. Asia is where China calls home and builds its future. It is also the common home for China and fellow Asian countries. Following the principle of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness on neighborhood diplomacy put forward by President Xi Jinping, China has opened up new prospects in developing friendship and cooperation with its neighbors. To date, China has reached common understanding on building a community with a shared future with 17 neighboring countries, and formed “two clusters” in the Indochina Peninsula and Central Asia. In our neighborhood, we have signed Belt and Road cooperation agreements with 25 countries, and remained the largest trading partner of 18 countries. Today’s China is an anchor of stability, engine of economic development, and pillar of regional security in Asia.

That said, it is common for neighbors to not agree on everything. Issues left from the past and conflict of immediate interests should both be properly handled. But we believe that harmony is key to a prosperous family in all endeavors. As long as we remain committed to the vision of a common home, stick to the goal of building a community with a shared future, and follow the principles of equal-footed consultation, mutual understanding and mutual accommodation, we will surely be able to resolve differences, work with one another, and achieve win-win results. In the meantime, China will continue to open wider to neighboring countries, including through unilateral initiatives, and share more development benefits with its neighbors.

You mentioned U.S. deployment of mid-range capability missile system in the region. China is firmly opposed to such an attempt, and it is not welcomed by regional countries either. Years have passed since the United States released its “Indo-Pacific Strategy,” but what has it done for regional countries? Nothing, except for stirring up troubles and creating disputes. It has proved to be more of a disruptive factor than a constructive contributor.

Asia is not an arena for big power rivalry. It should become a demonstration field for international cooperation. We believe that it is important to practice open regionalism and share in Asia’s development opportunities based on mutual respect and win-win cooperation.

AFP: China and the European Union are in the middle of long-running commercial tensions, involving investigations over the renewables and electric vehicle sectors in particular. How does the Foreign Ministry see relations with the bloc evolving despite those tensions?

Wang Yi: This year marks the 50th anniversary of the China-EU diplomatic ties. In this half-century-long relationship, the most valuable asset is mutual respect, the most powerful impetus is mutual benefit, the greatest unifying consensus is multilateralism, and the most accurate characterization is cooperation partner.

Over the past five decades, China-EU cooperation has come a long way. Bilateral trade has expanded from US$2.4 billion to US$780 billion. Investment has increased from almost zero to close to US$260 billion. The China-Europe Railway Express has run more than 100,000 trips and become a golden passage connecting Asia and Europe.

Fifty years on, China and the EU jointly make up over one-third of the world economy, and the cooperation between the two has a greater strategic value and global influence. A healthy and stable relationship will lift up both sides and make for a brighter world.

In his phone call with President of the European Council António Costa earlier this year, President Xi Jinping noted that when the world becomes more challenging and complex, China and the EU have more reason to renew their purpose in establishing diplomatic relations, strengthen strategic communication, enhance strategic mutual trust and maintain this partnership relationship. China remains confident in Europe and believes Europe can be our trustworthy partner. The two sides have the capacity and wisdom to properly resolve pending issues through friendly consultation and jointly usher in another promising 50 years.

China Daily: Surveys showed that Southeast Asian people’s favorability toward China has risen significantly. Compared with European countries and the U.S., the Global South countries in Southeast Asia, Africa and Latin America hold more positive views of China. What do you make of the survey results and the divergent attitudes toward China?

Wang Yi: Friendship between the people is the foundation for bilateral relations and motivation for peace. As China sustains socio-economic development and expands high-standard opening up, we have seen more frequent exchanges and closer ties between the Chinese people and people of other countries.

You mentioned that people in the Global South view China positively. That is indeed the case. China has always engaged with other developing countries with sincerity and good faith. Our people share a natural affinity and empathy with each other. Meanwhile, I also notice that among people from developed countries, discovering and embracing China has become a trend. By traveling to China, or through social media interactions, more people have seen a China that is safe, open and modern, and got to know the friendly, open-minded and witty Chinese people. A young man from America said he had received profound positivity from the Chinese people.

The people have come to their conclusion and it is like sunshine that dispels the mist of prejudice; heart-to-heart communication has the power to break down all barriers. It is time to get rid of the information cocoon and take off the tinted glasses. People of all countries are welcome to see with their own eyes a real and vivid China and feel with their heart the dynamism and drive of the 1.4 billion Chinese people.

Kyodo News: Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Peru last November. China-Japan ties are warming, but issues remain. How would you comment on the current China-Japan relations? Does China have plans to respond favorably to Japan’s concerns and expectations on issues regarding aquatic imports and China’s business environment for Japanese companies?

Wang Yi: Last November, leaders of the two countries reached important common understandings on following the four political documents between China and Japan, comprehensively advancing the strategic relationship of mutual benefit, and building a constructive and stable China-Japan relationship fit for the new era. With concerted efforts, bilateral relations have demonstrated a momentum of improvement and growth. We welcome enhanced exchanges, deeper mutually beneficial cooperation, and stronger goodwill between all sectors of our societies. All these are in the long-term interests of both sides. As for the specific concerns of the Japanese side in your question, China will handle them responsibly and properly in accordance with laws and regulations.

Let me highlight another point. This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression. Remembering history, one can better shape the future. Forgetting history, one may lose his direction going forward. The Japanese militarists committed heinous crimes to the people in China and all over Asia. They brought immense suffering for the Japanese people as well. Guarding against the revival of militarism is a duty Japan must carry out without a moment’s relaxation. This is also the firm resolve of the Chinese and Asian people that is not to be challenged. In this test of conscience and integrity, the right choice for Japan is to abide by the principles enshrined in its pacifist constitution and keep to the path of peaceful development.

The one-China principle is the political foundation for China-Japan relations. Eighty years have passed since Taiwan returned to China. Yet some unrepentant individuals in Japan are still working in the shadows with the so-called “Taiwan independence” forces. Here is our message for them: Stop the propaganda that “a Taiwan emergency is a Japanese emergency.” The truth is, to provoke trouble in the name of Taiwan is to invite trouble for Japan.

There is a long history of ties between China and Japan. Japan knows best that China is a peace-loving country and a trustworthy neighbor with good intentions. For more than a thousand years, China has meant opportunities, not threats, for Japan. What is the right way of being neighbors and what is the trend of history? Faced with historical transformations, the bright minds in Japan need to think carefully about these questions and follow good advice.

Folha de Sao Paulo: The American Secretary of State made his first trip to Latin America last month, and threatened to take measures if it didn’t distance itself from China. What will China do to counter this pressure? Will this be a topic at the upcoming China-CELAC Forum?

Wang Yi: China’s cooperation with Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) countries is South-South cooperation. There is only mutual support in this cooperation, no geopolitical calculations. In its engagement with LAC countries, China follows the principles of equality and mutual benefit, and never seeks sphere of influence or targets any party.

What people in LAC countries want is to build their own home, not to become someone’s backyard; what they aspire to is independence and self-decision, not the Monroe Doctrine. Cooperation between China and LAC countries has won popular support because it respects the will of the people, meets the needs of regional countries, and provides reliable options and broad prospects for the revitalization of the region.

In the new era, under the guidance of President Xi Jinping and the leaders of LAC countries, and boosted by the China-CELAC Forum, we have produced fruitful outcomes in building the China-LAC community with a shared future and delivered benefits to all our people.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the formal launch of the China-CELAC Forum. China will host the Fourth Ministerial Meeting of the Forum in the first half of this year. Taking this as an opportunity, the two sides will come together, over the mountains and the oceans, and regardless of all disturbances, to take China-LAC cooperation to a higher level.

Dragon TV: In recent years, the global economy has been weak, and the Chinese economy has encountered challenges. What do you think of China’s economic performance? What new measures can we expect from the diplomatic front this year to facilitate Chinese modernization and China’s economic and social development?

Wang Yi: The Chinese economy registered a five-percent growth last year, continuing to stand out among the world’s major economies. We pulled it off amid a nationwide push for green transition, amid lackluster growth worldwide, and amid unilateral sanctions and suppression from the United States and others. It shows the distinct feature of the Chinese economy: go get it against all odds.

As President Xi Jinping pointed out, “We always grow in the wind and rain, and we get stronger through hard times.” Whether it was the global financial crisis or the COVID-19 pandemic, did the Chinese economy ever fail to withstand the immense challenges and achieve even better development? Our confidence comes from China’s super-sized market and huge domestic demand, from China’s robust industries and innovative drive, and more importantly from China’s institutional strength and reform and opening up. As people often say, “The next China is still China.” The Chinese miracle of unprecedented high-speed growth will be followed by even more remarkable high-quality development.

China’s foreign service will continue to provide solid strategic underpinning and foster a favorable external environment for Chinese modernization. We will create more convenient channels for two-way travel. So far, China has granted unilateral visa-free entry to 38 countries and extended the transit visa-free period to 240 hours for 54 countries. More countries may join our visa-free “circle of friends,” sustaining the popularity of “China Travel” around the world. We will introduce more efficient foreign affairs services, coordinate resources at different levels, innovate and upgrade MFA’s signature program of presenting the provinces of China, and build bridges of cooperation in China’s further opening up. We will work for a better business environment, steadily expand institutional opening up, advance voluntary opening up in an orderly manner, continue unilateral opening up to the least developed countries, further cut down the negative list, lower the threshold of market access, and keep China as the go-to partner for international cooperation.



Lianhe Zaobao: What progress have China and ASEAN countries made in the consultations on a Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC)? What are the major obstacles? Will frictions between China and the Philippines in the South China Sea over the past year dim the prospects for consultations?

Wang Yi: Last year, with the joint efforts by China and ASEAN countries, the South China Sea maintained peace and stability, and remained the safest and busiest waters for international navigation and overflight. China and Indonesia signed an intergovernmental document on maritime joint development. China and Malaysia launched a bilateral dialogue on the management of maritime issues. China has established maritime dialogue mechanisms with all countries concerned. These are proof that there is no problem that cannot be solved through dialogue and no goals that cannot be reached with cooperation.

You mentioned the frictions between China and the Philippines. At an international forum not long ago, an official from a regional country noted that the Philippine moves to create frictions are like a “shadow play,” which is a vivid analogy. For every move on the sea by the Philippines, there is a screenplay written by external forces, the show is livestreamed by Western media, and the plot is invariably to smear China. People are not interested in watching the same performance again and again. China will continue to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in accordance with law. When managing the situation at Ren’ai Jiao and Huangyan Dao, we will also take into account the actual conditions out of humanitarian spirit. But let me make it clear that infringement and provocation will backfire and those acting as others’ chess pieces are bound to be discarded.

To realize good neighborliness, lasting peace and security in the South China Sea, one needs trust and also rules. The key is to implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) and develop a sound COC. With China’s facilitation, consultations on the COC are accelerating and the third reading of the text has been completed. We have full confidence in the prospect of concluding the COC. China is ready to work with ASEAN countries to step up communication, stay clear of disturbances, and build consensus for an early conclusion of the COC, so as to truly make the South China Sea a sea of peace, friendship and cooperation.

Beijing Daily: This year is the 30th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women. In 2020, President Xi Jinping offered to hold another global women’s summit in 2025. Could you brief us on the preparations?

Wang Yi: It will be the International Women’s Day tomorrow. My warm greetings to all women on this special day!

In 1995, the Fourth World Conference on Women was held in Beijing. The Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action adopted at the Conference became a milestone in the global pursuit of gender equality. On the occasion of its 30th anniversary, and as a follow-up to President Xi’s proposal, China will convene a Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women in the latter half of this year.

Over the past three decades, China has acted on the spirit of the 1995 Conference and made historic achievements in women’s development in China. We have upheld gender equality as our basic state policy and carried out national action plans dedicated to the all-round development of women. Countless outstanding women have become role models of our times, making their important contributions to Chinese modernization.

Over the past three decades, China has led the advancement of the global cause of women’s development through concrete actions. We have supported the work of U.N. Women, partnered with UNESCO in setting up the Prize for Girls’ and Women’s Education, helped fellow developing countries in implementing 100 maternal and child health projects, and trained over 200,000 female professionals for more than 180 countries and regions.

Thirty years ago, Beijing bore witness to the determination of the world’s women to seek equality. This year, people will gather again in Beijing to discuss major issues concerning women’s development worldwide. We look forward to seeing more women live life to the full and realize their dreams.

Press Trust of India: India and China have finally managed to achieve a breakthrough followed by meetings starting with the top leaders. How do you see the prospects of the relationship? Can the two countries manage to strike a durable relationship in the midst of widespread global changes?

Wang Yi: China-India relations have made positive strides over the past year. The successful meeting between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kazan last October provided strategic guidance for the improvement and development of the bilateral ties. Both sides have earnestly followed through on the important common understandings of our leaders, strengthened exchanges and practical cooperation at all levels, and achieved a series of positive outcomes.

China and India are each other’s largest neighbors. China always believes that the two should be partners that contribute to each other’s success. A cooperative pas de deux of the dragon and the elephant is the only right choice for both sides.

As the two largest developing countries, China and India have a shared task to accelerate our countries’ development and revitalization. There is every reason for us to support each other rather than undercut each other, and work with each other rather than guard against each other. This is the path that truly serves the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples.

As two ancient civilizations, we have enough wisdom and capability to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas pending a fair and reasonable solution. We should never allow bilateral relations to be defined by the boundary question, or let specific differences affect the overall picture of our bilateral ties.

As important members of the Global South, we have the responsibility to take the lead in opposing hegemonism and power politics. We must not only safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of our countries, but also uphold the basic norms governing international relations. When China and India join hands, the prospects for greater democracy in international relations and a stronger Global South will improve greatly.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of China-India diplomatic relations. China stands ready to work with India to sum up past experience, forge a path forward, and advance China-India relations on the track of sound and stable development.

China News Service: Last year, China safely evacuated and brought back over 10,000 of its nationals overseas. Recently, cross-border crimes like online gambling and telecom fraud have received much public attention. With more Chinese people travelling abroad, how will the Ministry of Foreign Affairs better protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens overseas?

Wang Yi: The central Party leadership cares a great deal about Chinese nationals overseas, and always keeps their well-being and safety close at heart. In 2024, in addition to safely evacuating more than 10,000 Chinese citizens from Lebanon, Haiti and other high-risk areas, we processed more than 50,000 consular protection cases, handled over 500,000 calls on the consular service hotline 12308, and issued more than 5,000 safety alerts. Our goal is: No matter where you are, the motherland will never be far.

Online gambling and telecom fraud is a matter of grave concern to the people, hence an issue that we must keep a firm hand on. Recently, thanks to the support from leaders of China and the neighbouring countries, law enforcement authorities and diplomatic services have conducted effective cross-border cooperation and made all-out efforts to save stranded Chinese citizens. The telecom fraud parks in northern Myanmar near the border with China have all been removed. In the Thailand-Myanmar border region, China has joined forces with Thailand, Myanmar and Laos to crack down on telecom fraud. Our mission is: to cut off the predatory hands targeting Chinese nationals, and to remove the cancer of telecom fraud.

In 2025, we will focus on three aspects to strengthen the system of safety protection for Chinese nationals and interests overseas: First, we will build an international cooperation platform for protecting the safety of overseas citizens. We will deepen cooperation on safety protection with other countries, especially with BRI partner countries and Lancang-Mekong countries, and expand the “circle of friends” for mutual assistance. Second, we will make good use of the consular service hotline to provide inquiries and assistance 24/7 without time difference. Third, we will improve the risk alert and emergency response coordination mechanism, providing more efficient consular protection to overseas Chinese and assurances to the people.