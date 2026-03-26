Indonesia accelerates waste-to-energy push in major cities

JAKARTA, March 26– Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has ordered the acceleration of waste-to-energy development, stressing that waste in major cities should be immediately processed into energy as part of efforts to address the country’s long-standing waste problem.

The directive was delivered during a meeting with several cabinet members, where discussions focused on accelerating the waste-to-energy program in densely populated urban areas across the country, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya said the president emphasized the need for the central government to act quickly to tackle poorly managed waste in many regions and convert it into electricity.

According to the statement, the waste-to-energy program is being developed in major cities with high population density, such as Jakarta, Bandung, and Semarang, as part of a strategic solution to reduce waste accumulation while supporting sustainable energy supply. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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