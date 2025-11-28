Trending Now
Home National Namibia strengthens animal health controls after Congo fever case
Namibia strengthens animal health controls after Congo fever case
National

Namibia strengthens animal health controls after Congo fever case

November 28, 2025

WINDHOEK, Nov. 28 — Namibia has introduced enhanced animal health control measures following the confirmation of a human case of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever in the capital, Windhoek.

In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform said the measures aim to reduce the risk of virus transmission from ticks and infected animals to humans.

Under the new guidelines, authorities will enforce tick-control activities at all animal gatherings in line with national animal health legislation, the ministry said.

Its Directorate of Veterinary Services will also supervise tick-control measures at identified high-risk livestock facilities and auction sites.

Livestock producers are required to ensure that all animals passing through gathering points are free of ticks, while farms nationwide have been urged to maintain proper tick-management practices using approved acaricides.

Animal handlers are advised to exercise caution during husbandry activities, including wearing protective clothing to minimize exposure to ticks.

Namibia confirmed the outbreak after laboratory tests detected the virus in a patient who was hospitalized on Nov. 18 and died the following day in Windhoek. Namibia Daily News / Xinhua

Post Views: 46
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

A Tale of Resilience: Josef Kefas Sheehama’s Story...

March 14, 2023

Eunic festival to fuse Namibian, European Hip-Hop

March 27, 2019

Putin says Russian forces maintain strategic active

October 8, 2025

Beyond Apartheid and Colonialism: Building a Brighter Future...

April 21, 2023

Chinese Embassy in Mongolia celebrates 91st anniversary of...

August 1, 2018

Zambia extends mass voter registration exercise

November 12, 2025

Hemp seed classified as food in New Zealand

November 6, 2018

U.S. political manipulation of coronavirus origins exposes Achilles...

June 1, 2021

Zimbabwean electoral body invites political parties to witness...

June 30, 2018

Police in western Zambia thwart ploy to sell...

February 6, 2023
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.