Namibia strengthens animal health controls after Congo fever case

WINDHOEK, Nov. 28 — Namibia has introduced enhanced animal health control measures following the confirmation of a human case of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever in the capital, Windhoek.

In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform said the measures aim to reduce the risk of virus transmission from ticks and infected animals to humans.

Under the new guidelines, authorities will enforce tick-control activities at all animal gatherings in line with national animal health legislation, the ministry said.

Its Directorate of Veterinary Services will also supervise tick-control measures at identified high-risk livestock facilities and auction sites.

Livestock producers are required to ensure that all animals passing through gathering points are free of ticks, while farms nationwide have been urged to maintain proper tick-management practices using approved acaricides.

Animal handlers are advised to exercise caution during husbandry activities, including wearing protective clothing to minimize exposure to ticks.

Namibia confirmed the outbreak after laboratory tests detected the virus in a patient who was hospitalized on Nov. 18 and died the following day in Windhoek. Namibia Daily News / Xinhua

