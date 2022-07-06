Trending Now
Community fights crime in Utokota village
Community

Community fights crime in Utokota village

July 6, 2022

By Kudumo Bernhold

RUNDU, July 6 — Community members in Utokota, 30 km east of Rundu have decided to help the headman to maintain law and order in the village.

Kazumba Munkanda, an elder in the headman’s council said in the past, the villages experienced many criminal activities which the headman could not control.

He said many youngsters are engaging in unacceptable behaviour like fighting, alcohol and drug abuse, and added that last year a girl was beaten to death in the village.

The village elders then came together to find ways of dealing with the situation and managed to help the headman to bring the situation under control, Munkanda said.

He however said some community members are not happy with the work they are doing and had reported them to the traditional authority in Kayengona.

“They say we are undermining the authority of the queen and what we are doing is illegal. There are always people who will talk or bring you down even if what you’re doing benefits the whole community.

“Our village now enjoys peace and we are not doing this for fame but for the future generations to have a good environment to grow up in.

The elders have also cleaned the graveyard and intend to erect a fence to keep away vandals, children and animals.

“We intend to charge people who come to bury their loved ones here a fee of N$50 and use the money to buy the fence,” he said.

Munkanda said Utokota has produced a lot of influential people in society and the country and urged them to bring development to the village.

