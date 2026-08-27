Trending Now
Home International Pakistan reaffirms mediatory role in U.S.-Iran tensions
Pakistan reaffirms mediatory role in U.S.-Iran tensions
International

Pakistan reaffirms mediatory role in U.S.-Iran tensions

August 27, 2026

ISLAMABAD, Aug. 27 — The recent visit of Pakistan’s army chief Syed Asim Munir to Tehran was part of Islamabad’s ongoing efforts to mediate in the tensions between the United States and Iran, Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said Thursday.

At a weekly press briefing, Andrabi said the visit was undertaken against the backdrop of Pakistan’s continuing diplomatic role in efforts to facilitate an end to the conflict and support initiatives to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

He said the talks in Tehran focused on reducing regional tensions, overcoming the military deadlock and seeking a negotiated solution to help restore peace and stability across the region.

Pakistan, together with its brotherly countries, continues to pursue coordinated and sincere diplomatic efforts to address the crisis in the Middle East and Gulf, including the ongoing U.S.-Iran standoff, the spokesperson said.

Andrabi said Munir’s visit demonstrated Pakistan’s constructive efforts to narrow differences between Washington and Tehran.

He added that the Iranian leadership has expressed appreciation for Islamabad’s efforts to promote de-escalation and regional peace. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 140
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

UN agencies secure 65 mln USD to aid...

August 28, 2025

Venezuela quakes death toll rises to 2,295, over...

July 2, 2026

Iranian envoy says Strait of Hormuz fully open...

June 23, 2026

Russia says Tokyo-Kyiv military cooperation undermines Ukraine peace...

March 26, 2026

Syrian military expands deployments in northeast as attacks...

January 19, 2026

Experts, policymakers urge G20, African efforts for realizing...

November 11, 2025

HKSAR gov’t lodges strong protest against forceful takeover...

February 24, 2026

Nuclear safety at risk as Ukraine’s grid conditions...

February 13, 2026

Chinese vice president meets Indian National Security Advisor

August 25, 2026

Pipeline leak in Russia’s Murmansk region spills 80...

January 12, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.