Pakistan reaffirms mediatory role in U.S.-Iran tensions

ISLAMABAD, Aug. 27 — The recent visit of Pakistan’s army chief Syed Asim Munir to Tehran was part of Islamabad’s ongoing efforts to mediate in the tensions between the United States and Iran, Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said Thursday.

At a weekly press briefing, Andrabi said the visit was undertaken against the backdrop of Pakistan’s continuing diplomatic role in efforts to facilitate an end to the conflict and support initiatives to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

He said the talks in Tehran focused on reducing regional tensions, overcoming the military deadlock and seeking a negotiated solution to help restore peace and stability across the region.

Pakistan, together with its brotherly countries, continues to pursue coordinated and sincere diplomatic efforts to address the crisis in the Middle East and Gulf, including the ongoing U.S.-Iran standoff, the spokesperson said.

Andrabi said Munir’s visit demonstrated Pakistan’s constructive efforts to narrow differences between Washington and Tehran.

He added that the Iranian leadership has expressed appreciation for Islamabad’s efforts to promote de-escalation and regional peace. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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