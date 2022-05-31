Oshikoto police need info on young Onakashino woman missing for two weeks

By Lylie Happiness

OSHAKATI, May 31 – A 23-year-old woman, Albertina (Tina) Jason from Onakashino village in the Oshikoto region, has been missing since 15 May 2022.

According to Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, Tina reportedly left her house with another female, with a three-month-old baby, on 15 May telling her housemates was she was going to visit her boyfriend who lives at Oshakati.

A day later, when she hadn’t returned, the family contacted the boyfriend who said he hadn’t seen Tina. She has never returned home.

Police reported that Tina has a slender body and is light in complexion. Relatives have made attempts to find her but they were all in vain.

Anyone in the Oshikoto region with information regarding the whereabouts of Albertina must please contact Detective Chief Inspector Nicholas Endjala at 081 255 9815 or Detective Inspector Theophilus Hango at 081 200 0022. – Namibia Daily News

CAST YOUR VOTES: Let the people decide on our subscription fee.