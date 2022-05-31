Gender ministry provides N$77 000 for income generating activities at Katima Mulilo

By Cathy Godfrey

KATIMA MULILO, 31 May 2022 – Six men and two women received support totalling N$77 000 from the gender ministry’s programme to support income-generating activities (IGAs) in the Katima Mulilo area on Tuesday.

Minister of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare, Doreen Sioka facilitated the handover of materials and equipment for tailoring and needlework, gardening and carpentry.

She said the programme is aimed at encouraging women and men from poor communities to establish and expand their micro-enterprises as this helps contribute to the livelihoods of the beneficiaries and that of the local economy.

She further urged the beneficiaries to ensure the materials and equipment received are used for the intended purpose and optimally.

It was, she said, unfortunate that some former beneficiaries’ businesses are not operational anymore due to them not being as favourable during the Covid-19 pandemic and other financial constraints. – Namibia Daily News