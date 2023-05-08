Trending Now
Community

The City of Windhoek Celebrates “Big Help Out Day” with Local Soccer Teams

May 8, 2023

NDN Staffer

WINDHOEK, May 8 — The City of Windhoek, in partnership with the Ministry of Sport, Youth, and National Service, celebrated the “Big Help Out Day” on May 8, 2023, by cleaning up the Havana soccer field and handing over soccer kits to local teams. This event was held in collaboration with the British High Commission, which initiated the “Big Help Out Day” to celebrate the coronation of the new United Kingdom King Charles and to encourage individuals to participate in volunteer activities that could bring about positive change in their communities.

The soccer kits were generously donated by the Wellington Football Club from the United Kingdom, and they were received with much excitement and gratitude by the local teams. These kits will not only boost the morale of the teams but also help improve their performance and skills.

The celebration kicked off with a brief ceremony that included speeches from representatives of the City of Windhoek, the Ministry of Sport, Youth, and National Service, and the British High Commission. The speakers emphasized the importance of community involvement and volunteerism in promoting social development and creating a sense of unity and camaraderie. – Namibia Daily News

