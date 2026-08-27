Türkiye says no U.S. request yet for Syria deconfliction mechanism involving Israel

ANKARA, Aug. 27 — No official request has been submitted by U.S. authorities to establish a deconfliction mechanism involving Syria and Israel, Türkiye’s Ministry of National Defense said Thursday during a weekly press briefing, according to local media Türkiye Today.

Asked about reported U.S. efforts to establish such a mechanism, ministry officials said that Türkiye was closely following related statements and reports.

“There is no formal request that has been submitted to the ministry,” the officials said, adding that any such request, if received, would be evaluated in coordination with relevant authorities.

The ministry also said it was closely monitoring Israel’s attacks on Syria and stressed that the attacks must end “as soon as possible.”

Israel struck Syria’s Abu al-Duhur military airport earlier this month, drawing condemnation from Damascus and Ankara. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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