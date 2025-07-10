Trending Now
Home International Russian strike on Kiev leaves 2 dead, 16 injured
Russian strike on Kiev leaves 2 dead, 16 injured
International

Russian strike on Kiev leaves 2 dead, 16 injured

July 10, 2025

KIEV, July 10  — Russia’s overnight strike on Kiev on Thursday killed at least two people and injured 16 others, local authorities said. The victims, a 68-year-old Kiev resident and a 22-year-old metro police officer, were killed in the central Podilskyi district, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry said. The attack damaged eight of Kiev’s 10 districts, hitting residential buildings, along with medical, educational, commercial and transport infrastructure. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said an apartment building caught fire and a clinic in central Kiev was nearly destroyed. Ten out of the 16 injured were hospitalized, he added. Around 400 emergency workers and 90 units of equipment have been deployed for ongoing search and rescue operations at the affected sites, officials said. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 9
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

BRICS grouping opportunity to create fairer world order:...

July 6, 2025

Lao gov’t mulls possible rollout of third dose...

September 15, 2021

China prepared to play all FIFA World Cup...

August 23, 2021

Gloria Guevara’s Candidacy for UN Tourism Secretary-General Gains...

March 13, 2025

Interview: CPC’s experience in leading China out of...

August 3, 2021

Niger’s political turmoil continues.

August 27, 2023

Australian scientists to target disease-transmitting mosquitoes

August 5, 2021

Xi inspects central Chinese city of Luoyang

May 21, 2025

Fortifying the backbone of manufacturing through innovation

May 22, 2025

7 killed in Eastern Cape floods in South...

June 11, 2025