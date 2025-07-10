Russian strike on Kiev leaves 2 dead, 16 injured

KIEV, July 10 — Russia’s overnight strike on Kiev on Thursday killed at least two people and injured 16 others, local authorities said. The victims, a 68-year-old Kiev resident and a 22-year-old metro police officer, were killed in the central Podilskyi district, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry said. The attack damaged eight of Kiev’s 10 districts, hitting residential buildings, along with medical, educational, commercial and transport infrastructure. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said an apartment building caught fire and a clinic in central Kiev was nearly destroyed. Ten out of the 16 injured were hospitalized, he added. Around 400 emergency workers and 90 units of equipment have been deployed for ongoing search and rescue operations at the affected sites, officials said. (Xinhua)

