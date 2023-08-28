Exploring Namibia’s Leaders: Doreen Nampiye Sioka

By Elezo Libanda

KATIMA MULILO, August 28 — Doreen Nampiye Sioka, born in 1960, stands as a prominent figure in Namibian politics. She has been a member of the National Assembly of Namibia since 1994, representing the South West Africa People’s Organization (SWAPO). Additionally, she has held a cabinet position since 2005, serving as the Minister of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication, and Social Welfare.

Sioka’s journey began in Kasheshe village in the Zambezi Region, where she was born on September 18, 1960. Her educational journey commenced in her village’s primary school. At the age of 15, the ongoing conflict in South West Africa compelled her to seek exile in Zambia, as she fled the apartheid-led military and joined Namibian freedom fighters.

A pivotal moment arrived when Sioka was injured during a South African Defence Force raid on Oshatotwa in 1976. This event motivated her to become part of the People’s Liberation Army of Namibia. Notably, she participated as one of only three female insurgents in the attacks on Katima Mulilo in 1977 and 1978.

Post the 1978 attack, Sioka dedicated her efforts to working for Voice of Namibia, SWAPO’s exile radio station. During this time, she also pursued her education. She obtained a journalism and library information certificate in Ndola and completed her secondary education at Roosevelt Secondary School for Girls in Freetown, Sierra Leone. Subsequently, Sioka worked as a teacher at the Namibia Health and Education Centre in Kwanza-Sul, Angola, until shortly before Namibian independence.

Sioka’s journey exemplifies her unwavering commitment to the liberation movement and the betterment of her country. Her contributions to Namibia’s political landscape and dedication to addressing social issues have positioned her as a significant leader within the nation. Through her role as Minister of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication, and Social Welfare, she continues to champion causes that aim to uplift the lives of Namibia’s citizens and promote equality and social well-being.- Namibia Daily News