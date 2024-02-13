Namibian President Receives Angolan Delegation, Conveys Condolences

By Kaleb Nghishidivali

Windhoek, Namibia – His.Excellency Nangolo Mbumba, President of the Republic of Namibia, warmly welcomed a delegation from Angola led by H.E. Luísa Damião, Vice President of the Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA). The Angolan delegation, which included Minister of External Relations Ambassador Tete Antonio and other dignitaries, paid a courtesy visit to express their heartfelt condolences on the passing of the late President Hage G. Geingob.

During the meeting, H.E. Damião conveyed sincere condolences on behalf of the government and citizens of Angola, as well as the MPLA, to the government and people of Namibia. She emphasized that the loss of President Geingob was not only felt by Namibia and its people but also mourned across Angola and the entire African continent.

Responding to the kind gestures, President Mbumba expressed deep gratitude for the visit by the Angolan delegation and the outpouring of condolences received in the wake of President Geingob’s passing. He described these gestures as profound demonstrations of the strong bond and brotherhood that exist between Namibia and Angola. Highlighting the significance of the relationship between the two countries, President Mbumba stressed the shared history and common aspirations that unite the Namibian and Angolan people.

The delegation also made a courtesy visit to Madame Monica Geingos, the wife of the late President Geingob. This visit aimed to extend their sympathies and offer support to the First Lady during this difficult time. Madame Geingos graciously welcomed the delegation and appreciated their compassionate gesture.

The visit by the Angolan delegation signifies the enduring friendship between Namibia and Angola, fostering closer ties not only at a governmental level but also among the people. The solidarity and support displayed on this occasion reinforce the unity of purpose in advancing regional integration, peace, and development.

As Namibia mourns the loss of its esteemed leader, President Hage G. Geingob, the heartfelt condolences from Angola serve as a reminder of the shared values and common destiny that bind nations in times of sorrow. This visit symbolizes a strong commitment to continue the legacy of cooperation, growth, and cooperation between Namibia and Angola, ensuring a brighter future for all the people of both nations.