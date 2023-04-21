Geingob criticizes US and ICC for targeting certain leaders, urges reliance on local courts.

NDN Staffer

PRETORIA, April 21 — Namibian President Hage Geingob has publicly voiced his disagreement with the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin. During his state visit to South Africa, Geingob stated that he believes the ICC should not have jurisdiction in such matters and that local courts should handle them instead. Geingob’s remarks echo his previous comments to then-US Secretary of State Hilary Clinton, where he questioned the insistence of America that certain leaders be arrested by the ICC when they are not signatories to the court. Meanwhile, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that they are still discussing the pending arrest of Putin and have invited all BRICS member states to attend the upcoming summit. Pressure is mounting on South Africa to arrest Putin if he attends the summit due to the ICC’s warrant.

The ICC has issued a warrant for Putin over alleged atrocities committed during the Ukraine conflict, which South Africa has remained neutral on. The country is now in a difficult position as the host of this year’s BRICS summit, which includes Russia as a member state. South Africa will be obliged to arrest Putin if he attends the summit, but faces political and diplomatic pressure due to their historical ties with Russia and the geopolitical implications of such an action.

Geingob’s comments highlight the ongoing debate over the ICC’s jurisdiction and the role of international courts in dealing with crimes committed by world leaders. While some argue that international courts provide a mechanism for accountability and justice for victims of atrocities, others believe that they interfere with national sovereignty and create political tensions. As the debate continues, the fate of Putin’s attendance at the BRICS summit remains uncertain, and South Africa must carefully balance its obligations to the ICC with its diplomatic relationships with fellow BRICS members. – Namibia Daily News