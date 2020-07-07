Itula Applies to register a political party.

Windhoek, July 7-Independent candidate in the last year November presidential election Dr Itula has applied to register a new political party with Electoral Commission of Namibia. This was announced by ECN chief electoral officer Theo Mujoro. Dr Itula is believed to have applied to register a party called Independent Patriots for Change.

Dr. Itula participated in last year presidential candidate while still as a SWAPO member, but was dismissed earlier this year from the party by the party’s leadership.

NDN Reporter