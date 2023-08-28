Namibian President Congratulates Mnangagwa on Re-election

NDN Staffer

WINDHOEK, Aug. 28 — Namibian President Hage Geingob has extended his warm congratulations to Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on his successful re-election in the recently concluded harmonized elections. President Geingob also commended the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU PF) for securing a majority in the House of Assembly.

In an official statement, President Geingob expressed his confidence in President Mnangagwa’s continued leadership, highlighting his expectation that Zimbabwe would continue to progress on a trajectory of peace, stability, and prosperity. The Namibian President further affirmed his commitment to collaborating closely with President Mnangagwa to enhance the bilateral relations between their respective countries.

“I wish to extend my heartfelt congratulations to His Excellency, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, on his re-election as the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe,” President Geingob stated. “I am confident that under your leadership, Zimbabwe will persist in its pursuit of peace, stability, and prosperity.”

Additionally, President Geingob extended his congratulations to ZANU PF for its victory in the House of Assembly elections, acknowledging their accomplishment. “I wish to offer my congratulations to the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU PF) for its success in the House of Assembly elections,” he expressed. “I eagerly anticipate the opportunity to collaborate with you in further enhancing the bilateral relations between Namibia and Zimbabwe.”

The harmonized elections, which took place on July 30, 2023, resulted in President Mnangagwa securing victory with 50.8% of the vote, prevailing over his primary competitor, Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), who garnered 44.3% of the vote. In the House of Assembly, ZANU PF emerged triumphant with 198 seats, while the CCC secured 117 seats.

Although the elections transpired with relative tranquillity, isolated incidents of violence and intimidation were reported. The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has affirmed the fairness and freedom of the electoral process.

President Geingob’s congratulatory message to President Mnangagwa and ZANU PF underscores the strong rapport between Namibia and Zimbabwe, underlining their enduring partnership. With both nations sharing a history of cooperation and both being active members of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), their ties are deeply rooted in regional collaboration and shared objectives.

President Geingob’s statement serves as a testament to Namibia’s dedication to collaborating with Zimbabwe in fostering peace, stability, and prosperity within the region. As two nations committed to the advancement of Southern Africa, their joint efforts stand as a beacon of unity and regional progress.