U.S. envoy Witkoff due in Israel for talks on Gaza, Iran: Israeli official

JERUSALEM, Feb. 2 — U.S. presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to arrive in Israel on Tuesday for talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior military officials, a senior Israeli official said on Monday.

The talks will focus on the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire and the tensions with Iran, the official told Xinhua, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Witkoff is also scheduled to meet Israeli military chief Eyal Zamir, Defense Minister Israel Katz, and other security officials, the official added.

The upcoming visit comes amid rising regional tensions over Washington’s increased military presence in the Middle East, its threats to attack Iran, and Tehran’s warnings of retaliation against U.S. and Israeli targets, and as the White House also seeks to advance the plan for a ceasefire in Gaza and the rehabilitation of the devastated enclave. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

