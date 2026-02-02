Trending Now
Home InternationalAmerica U.S. envoy Witkoff due in Israel for talks on Gaza, Iran: Israeli official
U.S. envoy Witkoff due in Israel for talks on Gaza, Iran: Israeli official
AmericaCurrent AffairsInternationalMiddle EastPOLITICS

U.S. envoy Witkoff due in Israel for talks on Gaza, Iran: Israeli official

February 2, 2026

JERUSALEM, Feb. 2 — U.S. presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to arrive in Israel on Tuesday for talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior military officials, a senior Israeli official said on Monday.

The talks will focus on the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire and the tensions with Iran, the official told Xinhua, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Witkoff is also scheduled to meet Israeli military chief Eyal Zamir, Defense Minister Israel Katz, and other security officials, the official added.

The upcoming visit comes amid rising regional tensions over Washington’s increased military presence in the Middle East, its threats to attack Iran, and Tehran’s warnings of retaliation against U.S. and Israeli targets, and as the White House also seeks to advance the plan for a ceasefire in Gaza and the rehabilitation of the devastated enclave. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 41
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Africa Public Service Day Commemoration in Katima Mulilo...

July 27, 2023

The two houses of the Ethiopian parliament on...

October 8, 2024

Namibia unveils upgraded banknotes, coins

July 24, 2025

BMW Brilliance, BMW China recall 72,847 vehicles

December 12, 2021

More volcanos in Indonesia on alert status following...

December 12, 2021

UNRWA schools receive over 20,000 displaced Palestinians in...

October 8, 2023

Botswana’s president promotes unity, cooperation during Independence Day...

September 30, 2025

Cuba slams U.S. pressure campaign ahead of UN...

October 23, 2025

Brain-spinal interface offers new hope for paralyzed patients

March 19, 2025

China might vaccinate most of world: media

September 15, 2021
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.