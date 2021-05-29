Ethiopia reports 417 new COVID-19 cases.

ADDIS ABABA, May 29 — Ethiopia registered 417 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 270,944 as of Friday evening, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.

The ministry said 12 new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 4,139.

The East African country reported 1,424 more recoveries, taking the national count to 235,850.

Ethiopia, Africa’s second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 30,953 active COVID-19 cases, of whom 447 are said to be under severe health conditions.

Figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that Ethiopia’s COVID-19 cases accounted for about 6 percent of Africa’s total confirmed cases.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia. Xinhua