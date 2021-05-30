Namibia’s hospitals full: health ministry

WINDHOEK, May 30 — Namibia’s hospitals are full to capacity, the health ministry said on Saturday as the southern African nation battles a surge in COVID-19 cases.

“The numbers of new cases are progressively increasing on a daily basis especially in Windhoek residential areas,” a statement from the ministry said as the country recorded 391 new cases, the highest number of new infections in a week.

“Residents of these areas are visibly not complying to public health measures. Hospitals are now full,” the ministry added.

The African nation has 166 high care and ICU beds countrywide for all patients, according to the ministry figures.

Namibia now has close to 55,000 confirmed cases and more than 800 deaths. (Xinhua)