Libya bars officials from contacting with foreign organizations without prior approval

TRIPOLI, June 29– Libya on Sunday barred ministers and public entities from communicating with foreign organizations without prior authorization, in a move aimed at regulating the state’s external cooperation mechanisms.

The decision, announced by the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity (GNU) led by Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah, was published through the government’s “Hakomitna” platform.

According to the announcement, the Minister of State for the Prime Minister and Cabinet Affairs, Mohamed Ben Ghalbon, issued a circular addressed to ministers, heads of authorities, institutions, agencies and centers affiliated with the GNU, as well as municipal mayors, instructing them not to communicate or engage with foreign organizations without prior approval from the Prime Minister’s Office.

It further stressed that requests must be submitted through the Government Communication Center before undertaking any activity or contact with foreign organizations, in order to unify procedures, enhance coordination among public entities, and ensure compliance with approved regulations.

The announcement called for full compliance with the circular and its implementation by all relevant bodies within their respective jurisdictions.

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