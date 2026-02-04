African Mining Indaba 2026 set to boost public-private collaboration

CAPE TOWN, Feb. 4– The Investing in African Mining Indaba 2026, to be held next week in Cape Town, South Africa’s legislative capital, will focus on strengthening public-private collaboration, South Africa’s Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) said on Tuesday.

The event, set to take place at the Cape Town International Convention Center from Feb. 9 to 12 under the theme “Stronger together: Progress through partnerships,” is expected to attract over 10,500 attendees, including more than 1,300 global investors, 1,400 government officials from across Africa and 1,450 mining companies.

“The Investing in African Mining Indaba remains the world’s largest mining investment conference, drawing governments, global mining companies, original equipment manufacturers, technology firms, financiers, and development institutions,” the DTIC said in a statement.

The department noted that the 2026 event provides an important opportunity to reinforce South Africa’s investment appeal in critical minerals.

In the statement, the DTIC announced that during the Indaba, it will host a Joint Mining Indaba Investment Forum on Feb.

9, which will see a high-level panel of ministers and private-sector representatives leading discussions on enabling South Africa’s critical minerals strategy, as well as advancing industrialization, beneficiation and sustainable value-chain development.

“It will showcase investor-ready projects and provide an opportunity for global investors to share market perspectives,” said the department. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

