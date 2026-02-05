Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Nigerien forces kill 47 terrorists
Nigerien forces kill 47 terrorists
Africa

Nigerien forces kill 47 terrorists

February 5, 2026

NIAMEY, Feb. 5– Niger’s Defense and Security Forces (FDS) said on Wednesday that they had “neutralized” 47 terrorists and arrested 21 others between Jan. 26 and Feb. 1 through targeted airstrikes and sustained ground operations nationwide.

According to a weekly information bulletin broadcast on national television Tele Sahel, a large quantity of equipment was also recovered during the operations, including weapons, ammunition, vehicles, fuel and other logistical supplies.

The FDS said they remain fully mobilized and on round-the-clock alert to protect the civilians and their property. The overall security situation in the country remained generally calm over the past week, despite an attempted attack on the Air Base 101 in the capital of Niamey, which was met with an “immediate and robust” response by the FDS and quickly brought under control. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 15
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

U.S. tariffs likely to weigh on SADC growth...

June 13, 2025

Angola and DR Congo vow to speed up...

September 24, 2021

Zambia reports 3,394 new COVID-19 cases as medical...

June 17, 2021

Madagascar records best rice output in 15 years

September 14, 2018

South Africa hikes VAT, first time in two...

February 25, 2018

Peacekeepers reach Mali’s Gao after dangerous week-long journey:...

November 9, 2023

Top news items in major Zimbabwean media outlets

April 20, 2018

Top news items in major Zambian media outlets

September 9, 2018

Geingob pays tribute to “Statesman” Banda

March 17, 2022

Uganda Airlines to start direct flights to South...

May 28, 2021
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.