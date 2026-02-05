Nigerien forces kill 47 terrorists

NIAMEY, Feb. 5– Niger’s Defense and Security Forces (FDS) said on Wednesday that they had “neutralized” 47 terrorists and arrested 21 others between Jan. 26 and Feb. 1 through targeted airstrikes and sustained ground operations nationwide.

According to a weekly information bulletin broadcast on national television Tele Sahel, a large quantity of equipment was also recovered during the operations, including weapons, ammunition, vehicles, fuel and other logistical supplies.

The FDS said they remain fully mobilized and on round-the-clock alert to protect the civilians and their property. The overall security situation in the country remained generally calm over the past week, despite an attempted attack on the Air Base 101 in the capital of Niamey, which was met with an “immediate and robust” response by the FDS and quickly brought under control. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 15