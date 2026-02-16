IAEA chief meets Iranian FM before Geneva nuclear talks

GENEVA, Feb. 16 — Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said Monday on social media that he had “just completed in-depth technical discussions” with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi in preparation for nuclear negotiations scheduled to take place in Geneva on Tuesday.

According to statements of Iranian Foreign Ministry, Araghchi arrived in the Swiss city on Sunday with a delegation of diplomatic and technical officials to participate in the second round of indirect negotiations with the United States.

U.S. authorities have confirmed that representatives including President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner will take part in the Geneva talks. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

