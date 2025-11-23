China must resolutely hit back at Japanese leader’s remarks on Taiwan: Chinese FM

DUSHANBE, Nov. 23 — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said that it is shocking for a sitting Japanese leader to openly send a wrong signal of attempting to intervene militarily in the Taiwan question — saying what should not be said and crossing a red line that must not be touched.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in a media interview after concluding his visit to Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, where he held strategic dialogues respectively with their foreign ministers from Nov. 19 to 22.

China must resolutely hit back — not only to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity, but also to defend the hard-won post-war achievements secured with blood and sacrifice, and to uphold international justice and human conscience, he said. Namibia Daily News/ Xinhua

