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British, Oman leaders urge U.S., Iran “find a way through”
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British, Oman leaders urge U.S., Iran “find a way through”

April 12, 2026

LONDON, April 12– British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said urged the United States and Iran “find a way through” in a phone call on Sunday.

Discussing the U.S.-Iran talks over the weekend, the two leaders agreed that a continuation of the ceasefire is vital, and all parties should avoid any further escalation, according to a Downing Street readout.

Also on Sunday, British Health Secretary Wes Streeting said it is “disappointing” that the talks ended fruitlessly, noting the importance of further diplomatic efforts.

“It’s obviously disappointing that we haven’t yet seen a breakthrough in negotiations and an end to this war in Iran that is a sustainable one,” Streeting told Sky News in an interview. “But as ever in diplomacy, you’re failing until you succeed.

So while these talks may not have ended in success, that doesn’t mean there isn’t merit in continuing to try,” he added.

The 21 hours of marathon-like talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, between the United States and Iran ended without a breakthrough in negotiations, nor an agreement, despite intensive engagement.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said the key question between the two sides is whether Iran is willing to demonstrate sustained intent to refrain from pursuing nuclear capabilities, not only in the immediate term but in the years ahead.

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency said Washington’s “excessive demands” hindered the development of a common framework and agreement. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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