Egypt tops Africa in attracting FDI for 4th straight year

CAIRO, July 21– Egypt remained Africa’s leading destination for foreign direct investment (FDI) for the fourth consecutive year in 2025, attracting 15.5 billion U.S. dollars in inflows, the Egyptian cabinet said on Tuesday, citing a UN report.

Egypt’s inflows help “North Africa remain the continent’s largest recipient sub-region despite a sharp decline from the exceptional 2024 level,” according to the World Investment Report 2026 by UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD), cited by the cabinet.

The cabinet attributed the performance to structural reforms in the investment environment, infrastructure development, and the implementation of major national projects that have boosted competitiveness and attractiveness to investors.

Guinea ranked second in attracting FDI in 2025 with 7.8 billion dollars, followed by Mozambique with 5.7 billion dollars, Nigeria with 4 billion dollars, and Ethiopia with 3.8 billion dollars, the report shows.

Africa as a whole attracted about 70 billion dollars in FDI in 2025, the third-highest level since 1990 and roughly one-third above the continent’s long-term average, according to report. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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