Deaths hit 84 in communal violence in South Sudan

NAIROBI, Oct. 29 — The death toll from fresh communal violence in Tonj North County, South Sudan, has risen to 84, a local official said Wednesday. William Wol Mayom Bol, caretaker minister of information and communication services in Warrap State, said an additional 12 people were killed in an attack on Bundir village in Akop Payam on Tuesday.

In a statement, Wol described the attack as “unprovoked” and “coordinated,” adding that 13 people were seriously injured. The new violent attack followed a Monday attack by armed youth from neighboring Mayom County in Unity State, which initially left 72 people dead.

The minister said the attackers burned the Bundir village and looted property. Calling for calm and restraint, Wol said security forces were being deployed to areas of heightened tensions to restore order and track down those responsible.

South Sudan has recently seen a surge in communal violence ahead of general elections scheduled for December.

The widespread unrest threatens the upcoming elections, particularly in volatile areas such as the Lakes, Jonglei, Warrap, Unity and Upper Nile states.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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