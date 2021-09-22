Trending Now
Home WorldAfrica Botswana hopes to revive tourism sector as state of emergency ends
Botswana hopes to revive tourism sector as state of emergency ends
Africa

Botswana hopes to revive tourism sector as state of emergency ends

written by Paulina Meke September 22, 2021

GABORONE, Sept. 22 — Botswana’s tourism sector will benefit from the ending of State of Emergency (SoE) at the end of September, said Oduetse Koboto, the country’s Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism on Tuesday.
Koboto expressed optimism when different sectors of the economy prepare for changes as the SoE ends. He said they expect many tourists to start flocking to the country, especially the world famous Okavango Delta and Chobe region, which is home to abundant flora and fauna.
Botswana declared a State of Emergency in April 2020 that been extended twice and the government said it will not seek to extend the current SoE term when it ends on September 30.
Botswana’s tourism sector has suffered huge losses since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 that resulted in prolonged movement restrictions between countries, according to Koboto.
“It has been evident that the SoE has also contributed to less tourists visiting the country even after lifting of movement restrictions as different other restrictions could be put within the country at any time,” said Koboto.
He said with the SoE ending, the tourism sector should prepare for an influx of tourists, which will boost the sector. Meanwhile he advised local tourism providers to maintain packages and rates to attract locals who have played a part in keeping the sector afloat since the start of the pandemic. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 8
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Urgent: Zambia opposition leader Hichilema wins presidential election

August 16, 2021

At least 6 killed in militia attack in...

March 29, 2018

ECOWAS mediation team leaves for Mali

May 26, 2021

Zambia leader stresses cultural development in celebrating Africa...

May 26, 2021

Ian Khama in Namibia for two days

February 5, 2018

Top news items in Kenya’s major media outlets

December 28, 2018

(Special for CAFS) WHO awards Botswana activist for...

August 4, 2021

Children in DRC at “extremely high risk” of...

August 20, 2021

S. Africa to remain at lockdown level 4...

July 12, 2021

Rwanda calls for unity as genocide commemoration mourning...

April 13, 2019