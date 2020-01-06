Global networking key to women’s advancement, Zambian specialist

LUSAKA, Jan. 6 -- Advancing women's involvement in trade and commerce is key to enhancing global trade and economic emancipation for all, a Zambian women's development specialist said Monday. Sheila Mwenda said accelerating the growth of women-run enterprises through global networking platforms remains key to reducing unemployment levels and extreme deprivation. Mwenda who is immediate past president for Women's Federation for World Peace-Zambia Chapter told Xinhua in an interview that many women-run business in developing countries remain the same long after being launched because of lack of good networking platforms to help them expand. She called for the establishment of extensive global networking initiatives for women traders to provide vital information and tools for business expansion and implored those working to advance women-run businesses to champion the cause. "Well organized global networking arrangements would help establish and strengthen business connections, create confidence in as well as enable them have different perspectives," Mwenda asserted. She further asserted that at the core of global peace and development is the economic emancipation of women because they run most economic activities of developing countries. According to her, growth in women-run businesses would translate into increase in trade and economic activities and a significant reduction in global poverty levels and unemployment levels. "This would also reduce the burden of governments to provide employment for the general populous. As these businesses expand, it is expected that they would create a range of economic activities through value chains," Mwenda explained. Xinhau