NBL and CAN committed to fight cancer together.

Windhoek, Dec 3 – – On Thursday, 26 November 2020, Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) – a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group – re-affirmed its commitment towards the fight against cancer, with an annual donation of N$ 140,000 to the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) and the Dr. A B May Cancer Care Centre.

NBL Managing Director, Marco Wenk, officially handed over the donation to the CAN Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Rolf Hansen and Dr. Annelle Zietsman, Head of the Medical Oncology Centre at Windhoek Central Hospital. Wenk: “The past year has been incredibly difficult and has taken its toll on people’s health and livelihood. While we are still impacted by the global pandemic, we continue being faced with another reality that knows no borders, whether in age; race; status, or gender. Cancer is among the leading causes of death worldwide and right here in our country, it has a major impact on so many people and families. Too many of us, including myself, personally know someone affected by cancer – whether we witness the fight of a loved one directly or we see the worry of their family and friends.

I would like to take this opportunity to commend the CAN for its collaborative and tireless efforts in being a key player and significant contributor to the fight against this dreaded disease. In line with the O&L Group Purpose ‘Creating a future, enhancing life’ for all Namibians, it is a privilege for NBL to continue our support through our annual donation to CAN to ensure they remain a fundamental pillar of strength and support for those affected by cancer.”

CEO of CAN, Rolf Hansen: “Never having wavered in their commitment to support the Cancer Association of Namibia in its mission to eradicate cancer in our country, the relationship between Namibia Breweries Ltd and CAN has impacted the lives of thousands through the years. Especially in these very challenging times when we are plagued with a new health threat that dims our efforts to fight cancer even more, it is the exemplary commitment of partnerships such as this that enables us to execute our duties. When we remain steadfast in our convictions, we can overcome all adversities and this partnership of hope enables us to touch the lives of Namibians affected by cancer especially. We salute the NBL family for your commitment and dedication to help fight cancer in Namibia.”

