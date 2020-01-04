Bayern’s risky Nuebel transfer causing unrest, Neuer upset

BERLIN, Jan. 4 -- Bayern Munich's latest transfer might be a coup from an economic point of view as 23-year-old Alexander Nuebel joins the Bavarian side without any charge from Schalke 04. As the goalie's contract with the Royal Blues is running out next summer, he signed a five-year contract with the ruling German Champion until 2025. But looking at the circumstances after the deal was officially announced on Saturday morning, things seem much more enigmatic. The deal isn't only causing turmoil for Nuebel at his current club over the upcoming months as the countries most talented keeper might lose his place in the starting eleven, his captain band and find himself sitting on the bench until the end of the season. Thousands of Schalke fans demand to remove their former hero from the squad and want to see his "treasonable act" rewarded with a regular place on the main stand. Bayern's undisputed number one, Manuel Neuer, is reported to oppose plans of Bayern sports-director Hasan Salihamidzic to share the goalkeeping job. According to media reports, Salihamidzic demanded from the 33-year-old German international to make space in 15 season games. Neuer refused to accept several media said. While the clubs coaching issue remains unsolved as Hansi Flick is only in charge until the end of the 2019/2020 season, a new delicate case is now waiting to be decided. Neuer is known for insisting on doing every game. Nuebel's job would be one of a back-bencher, which is far from ideal for a goal-keeper. On top, Bayern intends to extend Neuer's contract until 2023. The deal is in danger; some pundits assume. What made Bayern stick to a risky deal? After the club missed out on several German talents, the club leaders decided to make a future investment. Bad experiences with Leroy Sane (Manchester City), Timo Werner (RB Leipzig), and Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen) might have led to the decision to sign Nuebel despite the difficult circumstances. For too long, Bayern delayed their squad's rejuvenation because the club didn't want to upset their golden-agers such as Jerome Boateng, Javi Martinez, Rafinha, Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery, and Thomas Mueller. The value of targeted Sane, Werner, and Havertz rose to astronomical heights, and each of the German internationals turned into a costly matter. When trying to find a suitable successor for Neuer, Bayern didn't want to miss the next opportunity to fulfil the clubs' desire to create the FC Bayern Deutschland, a squad mainly designed of German internationals. At the same time, Bayern is undergoing a substantial change in his leadership structures as Oliver Kahn joined in as the designated new club leader. The former German international is supposed to replace chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. Kahn and the new coach find themselves in the middle of uncertainty. Strong leadership will be necessary to keep the club on a steady course. On the one hand, Bayern can't afford to lose Neuer as he is still one of the world's best keepers. Nuebel might have to survive in rough waters as he might have to accept only to carry out training sessions at his new destination, aside from the ultimate hostility he will be facing until summer 2020 in Schalke. Xinhau